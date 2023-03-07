Crown Estate seeks industry views on CCUS development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Crown Estate seeks industry views on CCUS development

By Andrew Dykes
07/03/2023, 12:01 am
© Supplied by NSTAGraphic highlighting how CCS can be combined with hydrogen production.
Graphic highlighting how CCS can be combined with hydrogen production.

The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland (CES) have launched their first engagement with industry on the future of North Sea carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

The two arms of the land and seabed manager announced the start of ‘formal engagement’ with developers on Tuesday.

The notice was accompanied by a joint survey issued to industry stakeholders and aimed at exploring the market requirements developing future subsurface carbon stores in UK waters.

The UK Government intends to have four active stores operational by 2030, capable of capturing and storing some 20-30 million tonnes of emissions per year, on the road to supporting net zero emissions by 2050.

The survey will seek input on two key topics, the first of which is to help gauge the number of stores, capacity levels, and annual injection rates that developers might look to establish by 2035 and by 2050.

Secondly, it will look for input on what opportunities and challenges exist in meeting those goals.

The organisation said the survey marked “an important milestone” in the UK’s CCUS journey, and would shape future strategy for the CCUS leasing process.

While the two administrations have tended to work separately, potential storage reservoirs lie in both Scottish and UK waters. As a result, a joint exercise has been undertaken to help reduce the number of engagement responses for developers and help accelerate the process for defining actual leasing round requirements.

Feedback will be shared with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which is responsible for carbon capture licensing, and The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland will publish an anonymised summary of the main findings.

The work will also help ensure that carbon stores are identified and assessed for effectiveness, to help derive “maximum benefit” from the resources the seabed provides.

The Crown Estate’s head of new ventures for Marine, Nicola Clay, said: “CCUS development is key to how we unlock the full potential of the UK seabed and its contribution to building a net zero future. We are committed to ensuring best practice by collaborating with the many users of the seabed, and to taking a co-ordinated approach to its management, in order to support a thriving marine environment. We are excited to use the data this engagement will provide to inform our progress in the coming months.”

Philippa Parmiter, Gas Storage Development Manager for Crown Estate Scotland, added: “Crown Estate Scotland is pleased to be working in partnership with The Crown Estate on this vitally important engagement, because in order for challenging decarbonisation targets to be met, CCUS capacity and know-how will need to expand.

“We are already enabling the decarbonisation of the UK’s energy network by supporting the leasing of offshore wind, but CCUS is another key ingredient in helping to achieve a net-zero future, and this engagement programme will help bring that ambition closer.”

CES is already considering applications made for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leasing process, which seeks to offer seabed leases for projects aimed at decarbonising offshore oil and gas assets.

Results of the INTOG round are expected in Q2 2023.

