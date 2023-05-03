Energy industry challenged to prove to public that CCS is not ‘greenwashing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Energy industry challenged to prove to public that CCS is not ‘greenwashing’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
03/05/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloomberg/Krisztian Bocsi/industry challenged CCS greenwashing
Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

North Sea chiefs challenged industry to change public perceptions around carbon capture and storage (CCS) during an OEUK event in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Speaking at the trade body’s first dedicated CCS business breakfast, bosses from the likes of Storegga, Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) and Wood (LON: WG) said there is still work to be done to prove that the decarbonisation technology is not “greenwashing”.

In order to win round certain quarters, there were calls for firms to “engage with the wider public” and justify the need for carbon abatement as part of the energy transition.

As the name implies, CCS involves bagging emissions – that would otherwise have been released into the atmosphere – and permanently locking them away, usually in depleted reservoirs.

It is generally considered to be a prerequisite for net zero, providing a means to decarbonise heavy industry, and a number of projects aiming to store carbon below the North Sea are on the go.

However, there is a degree of opposition to the development of CCS, partly due to the technology’s beginnings as a means for boosting oil and gas extraction.

© Supplied by NSTA
Graphic highlighting how CCS can be combined with hydrogen production.

Steve Cox, Harbour’s EVP HSES for net zero and ccs, said: “We need to start engaging  with wider public perception around CCS, in that there is still some sentiment around it being greenwashing, and being used to allow for the continued production of oil and gas. The rhetoric and the analysis needs to change.

“The hard to abate industries that we have in this country – manufacturing, steel, cement, glass – requires us to be able to store carbon cost-effectively. That is something that hasn’t really gotten into the public consciousness yet. CCS is still seen as the ability to continue to produce gas to create electricity.”

On top of its role as a decarbonisation solution, CCS is expected to provide thousands of jobs, many of which will be filled by oil and gas workers as the sector declines.

As more UK projects become operational, there is also an ambition to import emissions from overseas for storage, potentially creating a new market in carbon transport.

Local support for CCS

Much of Scotland’s hopes for net zero by 2045 are pinned on the Acorn project, located at the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead.

Currently the scheme is waiting on securing government backing as part its ‘Track 2’ funding competition, after it missed out first time around.

Despite opposition to the project from environmental groups, head of subsurface at Storegga, Acorn’s chief developer, Catherine Witt, told the OEUK event that on a local level, the project has enjoyed backing from locals.

Shell government Acorn
The St Fergus Gas Terminal near Peterhead is home to the Acorn CCS project.

She said: “Pale Blue Dot, now Storegga, has put a huge amount into stakeholder and local community engagement – it has been a key part of what we’ve been doing over the last few years along with our partners (Harbour, Shell and North Sea Midstream Partners).

“Acorn has been positively received, on the basis of honest, upfront conversations that we’ve had with locals. It can provide longevity in areas that may not have that without something new coming in, and it’s going to provide a lot of new jobs.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts