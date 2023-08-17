Perenco shares details of additional carbon storage wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Perenco shares details of additional carbon storage wins

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/08/2023, 7:51 am Updated: 17/08/2023, 8:29 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by OMCperenco carbon storage
The Orion CCS scheme encompasses both the decommissioned Amethyst field (pictured) and the currently producing West Sole field.

Perenco confirmed on Thursday that it had secured two further carbon storage licences, building on the permit it announced earlier this week.

This latest licence will allow the oil and gas operator, as well as its partner Carbon Catalyst Ltd (CCL), to progress the Orion carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

It follows the culmination of the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) inaugural carbon storage permitting round.

Thirteen areas were offered off the coast of Aberdeen, Teesside, Liverpool and Lincolnshire in the southern North Sea, central North Sea, northern North Sea, and East Irish Sea as part of the process, which kicked off last summer.

Orion is designed to deliver an initial injection capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), rising to 6Mtpa, and commence injection in 2031.

The full project encompasses both the decommissioned Amethyst field and the currently producing West Sole field, both located in the Southern North Sea.

Depleted gas reservoirs will be utilised for the permanent storage within geological formations of captured carbon dioxide.

Perenco owns and operates significant gas infrastructure in the Humberside area, including its Dimlington Terminal.

It plans to evaluate the possibility to reuse existing assets, such as strategic pipelines, to facilitate the project.

According to the partners, Orion has the potential to complement other CCS projects currently in development, providing additional capacity for the decarbonisation of Humberside over a 30-year period.

It follows news on Monday that Perenco had won a single permit to progress the Poseidon scheme, based at the Leman fields.

It is due to come online by 2029 with initial CO2 injection rates of circa 1.5Mtpa, ramping up to 40Mtpa.

The award of the Poseidon and Orion CCS licenses in the UK, with Perenco as operator, formalises the start of a new strategic division within the Perenco Group.

Based in its London head office, the new Perenco CCS Department is building a team to assess and deliver opportunities for carbon storage projects in the UK North Sea.

Jo White, General Manager Perenco UK, said: “Following the recent announcement of the Poseidon Project, today’s news is another important step in our CCS strategy and our ambition to use our extensive technical expertise in the gas industry in support of the UK’s decarbonisation goals.”

