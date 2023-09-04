WSP reappointed to advise government on the UK’s CCUS plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

WSP reappointed to advise government on the UK’s CCUS plans

By Ryan Duff
04/09/2023, 11:31 am
© Shutterstock / 3rdtimeluckystudiCarbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) concept.
The UK government has reappointed professional services consultancy WSP to advise on the delivery of the country’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) programme.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNEZ) has selected the Aberdeen headquartered WSP to continue the technical advisory role it was originally appointed to in 2020.

As the firm looks to continue its work, it will lead a team of delivery partners comprising Crondall Energy, GeoEnergy Durham, TUV SUD, Acrometis, Tetra Tech / RPS, Arup, Jacobs and Mott MacDonald.

This delivery partner team has been extended for this next contract term and looks to provide the “necessary additional depth of resource” to support the planned scale-up in activity for the CCUS programme, says WSP.

Dominic Cook, technical director for energy transition and project director at WSP, said: “Supporting the development of the CCUS industry to this point has been fantastic and we’re excited to be supporting the Government to achieve the targets set for this new technology.

“There isn’t one single technology or solution which will deliver net zero in the UK by 2050. A portfolio approach is needed with CCUS as a key enabler.

“We need to explore and deploy all viable options to remove carbon from our economy and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

UK CCUS ambitions

There are strong ambitions for the role out of CCUS in the UK as part of the government’s ‘Powering Up’ scheme.

Government goals outline that the country should capture 30 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030.

Earlier this year the winners of the much anticipated “Track 2” process were announced with the Viking project in the Humber region and Acorn in Aberdeenshire successful in the round worth £1 billion.

Acorn will use infrastructure at the St Fergus terminal – which lands about 25% of the UK’s supply – to send CO2 underground into depleted gas reservoirs in the North Sea.

For the Peterhead region, the Track 2 win follows a decades-long wait to get local CCS projects running following cancelled projects in 2007 and 2015.

Formerly named V Net Zero, Viking carbon capture storage (CCS) looks to capture emissions from across the south Humber region, the UK’s most industrialised area.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed by geoscience consultant ERCE that Viking is capable of holding up to 300 million tonnes of CO2.

