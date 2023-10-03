‘No signal’ that general election will put UK CCS funding at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

‘No signal’ that general election will put UK CCS funding at risk

By Allister Thomas
03/10/2023, 12:25 pm Updated: 03/10/2023, 12:26 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© ShutterstockCCS general election
£20bn of CCS funding was announced by the UK Government in March.

There has been “no signal” that the UK Government’s £20bn of planned funding for CCS would be at risk following a general election, said a leading trade body.

Speaking at an SPE Aberdeen event on Tuesday, Olivia Powis, UK Director at the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), was asked whether the upcoming political showdown in the UK could impact the funding, announced by chancellor Jeremy Hunt in March.

She said CCSA “haven’t had any signal that money is at risk,” but warned there is need for clarity in the near term on how many projects it will be allocated to, and the timelines for doing so.

The Conservatives are trailing Labour in the polls, with a general election expected next year – or latest by end of January 2025.

Meanwhile CCSA has warned that carbon capture and storage projects in the UK risk going overseas, particularly over lack of infrastructure access or funding support – both of which remain in the hands of UK Government.

The group has identified several areas where the UK is behind schedule, including efforts to allocate regular funded contract rounds and permitting and consenting.

Ms Powis said: “There’s been no signal that would be impacted. I think one of the attractive points of the industry is we’ve identified almost £40bn would be invested from the industry, and this is upfront investment. It’s private sector investment into the industry and the money, the £20bn government subsidy, would not be called upon until those projects are in operation. So there’s a huge amount of investment up until there’s any call on those funds to move forward.

“We haven’t had any signal that money is at risk, but we do need some certainty in terms of how that money would be allocated, how many projects it will be allocated to and when so that the industry can start to see what the scale of the opportunity is.”

Last month, CCSA warned that nearly one-third of the 90 planned developments in the UK would consider a move overseas – which comes as places like the US and EU offer attractive incentive packages.

On the flip side, around £40 billion of investment could be attracted to the UK economy by 2030 if development of CCS is accelerated.

Asked whether 2030 timelines for CCUS storage could be missed, Mr Powis said there is a “real possibility” it will be if government can move quickly enough.

Otherwise it is “not through lack of ambition from the sector in terms of the number of projects they are looking to deploy”.

