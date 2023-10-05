BP hits key milestone on Northern Endurance CCS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

BP hits key milestone on Northern Endurance CCS

By Allister Thomas
05/10/2023, 4:27 pm Updated: 05/10/2023, 4:30 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALBP northern endurance

BP (LON: BP) has hit a key milestone ahead of reaching a final investment decision on the Northern Endurance carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the UK.

Endurance is an offshore geological site, which forms part of the East Coast Cluster, a project which aims to store 23 million tonnes of CO2 per year from industrial emitters in the Humber and Teesside.

BP has now submitted an environmental statement to regulator OPRED, an important step ahead of a projected FID being made in 2024.

Today also marks the start of a public consultation on the project.

“Subject to future expansion in line with the UK government cluster selection process, the ECC (East Coast Cluster) stands ready to remove almost 50% of the UK’s total industrial cluster CO2 emissions, create and protect thousands of jobs and establish the Teesside and Humber regions as globally competitive climate friendly hubs for industry and innovation,” said BP’s statement.

BP is operator with a 45% stake, partnered with Equinor (45%) and TotalEnergies (10%). Shell pulled out of the project earlier this year.

The energy giant is also planning a gas-fired power plant as part of the Net Zero Teesside project, using CCS via Northern Endurance, which will be the “UK’s first zero-carbon industrial centre”.

Northern Endurance

bp northern endurance © Supplied by BP
The East Coast Cluster.

Endurance is the “UK’s largest and most well understood” saline acquifer formation for CO2 storage, which ultimately aims to store 100 million tonnes of CO2 over its 25-year development life.

BP plans first injection in 2027, and forms phase one of the East Coast Cluster initially targeting four million tonnes stored per annum.

For context, the UK Government estimates 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 needs to be stored per year by 2030 and over 50 million tonnes per year by 2035 to keep the country on course for net zero, so other projects like Endurance are still required.

It sits 39 miles offshore, and will take CO2 from sites in Humber and Teesside via two pipelines with use of “first of its kind” CCS infrastructure.

Along with electric and communications cables, Northern Endurance will require five new offshore wells drilled for the storage site via a jackup rig, and two subsea manifolds to control and monitor the distribution of CO2 into the wells.

Drilling of the wells is expected in 2026.

The East Coast Cluster was selected for Track 1 funding, part of a £1bn government competition, in November 2021.

Consultation

Notices have been submitted and today (October 5) marks the start of a public consultation on the project, which runs until November 6.

Any representations can be made to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) at OPRED@Energysecurity.gov.uk

 

 

