Total weighs selling stake in giant Scottish wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Total weighs selling stake in giant Scottish wind farm

By Bloomberg
05/10/2023, 4:58 pm
© Supplied by SSE Renewablesturbine Scotland wind farm
Seagreen is due to become fully operational this autumn.

TotalEnergies is weighing a sale of part of its stake in Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The French energy group is working with an adviser on the sale of a roughly 25% holding in Seagreen Wind Energy, a joint venture it runs with SSE renewables arm, according to the people.

The stake could fetch hundreds of millions of dollars, they said.

Seagreen is a £3 billion ($3.6 billion) project to create the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm. The UK has some of Europe’s best wind conditions and the most turbines deployed at sea, where gusts tend to be stronger and more consistent. In June, the 114th and final wind turbine was installed at Seagreen, which will be capable of generating enough electricity to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

Paris-listed TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) owns 51% of the venture, with the rest held by SSE.

Like other energy companies, TotalEnergies has said part of its strategy is to divest stakes in renewable projects once the risky construction phase is complete. Seagreen has the capacity for an additional 36 turbines.

TotalEnergies has been gauging interest from potential investors in Asia and Europe including Dublin-based Greencoat Renewables, the people said. SSE may also decide to sell down some of its holding in Seagreen, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in any sales, the people said. Representatives for SSE, TotalEnergies and Greencoat declined to comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts