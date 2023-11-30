UK can do better at CCUS, event hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

UK can do better at CCUS, event hears

No CO2 has been sequestered, no FID has been taken and no commercial scale projects are in operation. At the event, speakers set out their hopes for projects to reach FID by this time in 2024.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/11/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Global CCUS Investment Index launch in Aberdeen at E-FWD event
The Global CCUS Investment Index is now available, shedding light on where companies should invest in order to best capture the opportunities available in carbon capture. Picture shows; CCUS panel at E-FWD launch. Aberdeen.

The Global CCUS Investment Index is now available, shedding light on where companies should invest in order to best capture the opportunities available in carbon capture.

It is clear the world needs to ramp up its CCUS capacity. Quite how much we will need CO2 we will need to store is a topic for some debate. It will depend on decarbonisation efforts in other areas to some extent.

The world currently captures around 40 million tonnes per year. In order to be able to achieve net zero goals, and sustain modern life, CCUS will play a crucial role.

To scale this up, private investment will be needed – and a number of companies are taking strides in this direction. Developing a CCUS industry requires a combination of factors, set out in the Global CCUS Investment Index.

Coming out top of GaffneyCline’s Global CCUS Investment Index is the US, followed by Canada. This success is largely driven by North America’s head start when it comes to CCUS, with enhanced oil recovery (EOR) playing a crucial role in early wins.

European states follow closely behind Canada, with net zero goals and carbon pricing acting as a driver. However, projects are less well advanced, with actual CO2 injections and final investment decisions (FIDs) not yet making progress.

Launch plans

These concerns, particularly in the UK context, were set out at the E-FWD launch event last week, held in Aberdeen.

A panel discussed the speed of the UK’s progress, with talk of ensuring that things did not go wrong.

© Supplied by Kim Cessford / DC Th
Alistair Macfarlane, manager of UK carbon transportation and storage for the NSTA at the E-FWD launch event in Aberdeen.

Chevron’s Gorgon CCS project, part of an LNG project, has struggled for some years to deliver on its needed carbon capture. The state required Chevron to capture a certain amount of CO2, which it has struggled to achieve.

The UK’s cautious pace is intended to avoid projects going wrong as once this occurs, trust in the industry and government plans will be lost.

Eni reached an agreement in principle in October with the UK government, on the HyNet North West project. This could store 10mn tpy of CO2 by 2030, making a major contribution to the UK government target of 20-30mn tpy.

HyNet is one of the two projects in the UK’s Track 1 process. Earlier this year, the government set out its Track 2 candidates, naming Storegga’s Acorn and Harbour Energy’s Viking.

Strategic direction

The UK won praise from panellists at the E-FWD launch for its ambitions and strategy. However, the country, which ranked fifth in the GaffneyCline index, has less to show in terms of track record.

While the first projects may be slow to start, once the model is proven, the next crop should have a clearer runway to execution.

A repeated point raised by E-FWD members was around strategic direction and the supply chain. There was desire for the government to step in and help drive uptake in this new industry.

Making the business case clear helps give companies confidence in their plans. The question of utilisation came up a number of times at the panel, as one area that can provide clarity for business planning.

Companies such as Eni, Storegga and Harbour all have options around where to invest, with all three companies operating internationally. The UK has a way to go to making its case for carbon capture companies, but it is clear the enthusiasm is there.

Click here to access the Global CCUS Investment Index

