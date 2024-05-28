Synergia starts hunt for Medway Hub Camelot CCS partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Synergia starts hunt for Medway Hub Camelot CCS partner

By Michael Behr
28/05/2024, 7:25 am
Facilities at the UK's Isle of Grain LNG terminal, which will be used by Medway Hub Camelot CCS
Facilities at the UK's Isle of Grain LNG terminal

Synergia Energy (AIM: SYN) has begun the farm-out process concerning its Medway Hub Camelot carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the UK.

Synergia and its partner, Wintershall Dea, each hold a 50% interest in the CS019 Camelot carbon storage licence, with Synergia as designated operator.

The Camelot licence, located in the UK Southern North Sea, is currently projected to be able to store between 70 and 100 million tonnes of CO2.

Following expressions of interest from a number of parties, Synergia has decided to offer up to half of its 50% interest in the CS019 licence under a farm-out arrangement, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, with Synergia remaining as designated operator.

The Medway Hub Camelot CCS project will be based on the Isle of Grain near Rochester in Kent to provide a merchant solution for CO2 emitters. It will use National Grid’s LNG facilities to liquify CO2 before it is transported by tankers to a floating injection, storage and offloading (FISO) vessel.

Synergia previously floated plans to drill an appraisal well on the Camelot field in the next 18-24 months. The well aims to verify geological studies and assess the reservoir’s Bunter sandstone formation.

Afte that, Synergia aims to start planning and tendering for a drilling rig and associated services later this year.

Synergia and Wintershall Dea received a carbon storage licence from the NSTA for Camelot in August 2023 as part of the UK’s first carbon storage licensing round.

Recommended for you

Tags