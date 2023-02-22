UK will speed up grid connections to boost clean power capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

UK will speed up grid connections to boost clean power capacity

By Bloomberg
22/02/2023, 11:37 am
Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe

The UK’s grid operator will reform the way power generators apply to connect to the system to make it easier and faster to ramp up renewable capacity.

The current rules were designed two decades ago, when applications came infrequently from large, fossil fuel-powered plants. But that’s causing bottlenecks to get today’s smaller-scale wind, solar and battery projects off the ground as they vie for limited grid space and officials struggle to keep up with applications.

National Grid Plc’s Electricity System Operator has found that as little as 30% of projects that apply for a grid application actually get built. That’s threatening to hinder extra renewable capacity that’s key to Britain hitting its green goals and ensuring energy security.

Some of the changes are meant to prioritize developers that are actually progressing and remove penalties for unviable projects to be scrapped. They also plan to speed up the process for battery-storage projects to connect to the grid.

The new measures will start to come in from March 1. They’ll make the network fit for the future and help deliver the UK’s net zero target, aid Julian Leslie, ESO’s head of networks and chief engineer.

“We recognize the frustration some of our connections customers are experiencing,” Leslie said. “Through this package of short-term initiatives and longer-term reforms we are determined to address the challenges with the current process which was not designed to operate the sheer scale of applications we are receiving today.”

