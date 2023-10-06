Seeking hydrogen-natural gas cocktail that works for pipelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Seeking hydrogen-natural gas cocktail that works for pipelines

By Jeremy Cresswell
06/10/2023, 7:00 am
Using natural gas pipelines can facilitate transitioning to a hydrogen-based energy economy. Mathematical modelling by Los Alamos National Laboratory demonstrates the effectiveness of blending hydrogen with natural gas.

Mathematical modelling can demonstrate how to safely blend hydrogen with natural gas for transport in existing pipeline systems, claim researchers at the famous Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US.

Arguably foremost among these is a concept already under development at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute which, in late 2021, proposed that existing pipeline networks could be safely retrofitted to carry hydrogen.

Professor Alexander Martin, director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS said then: “It would be perfectly conceivable to blend hydrogen into natural gas at a concentration of 5% in long-distance pipelines and 20% in the distribution grid in order to supply the heating market with green energy.”

However, it’s not simple. Mixing hydrogen into a natural gas pipeline changes how the gases flow, which will create new conditions for operators, according to Anatoly Zlotnik, a mathematician at Los Alamos.

He is a specialist in modelling, designing and controlling energy-transmission systems.

Using nonlinear partial differential equations, Zlotnik and his Los Alamos colleagues have developed a mathematical model for transporting heterogeneous mixtures of natural gas and hydrogen through pipeline systems.

This includes compressor and regulator units, supply stations that inject gas into the network at defined pressure and hydrogen blends, and flow stations that withdraw the mixture from the network.

They have determined that limiting the rate of change of hydrogen injection into a natural gas pipeline will prevent large, rapid changes in pressures. Their methods for simulating a pipeline network could also allow operators to develop standards on injection rates.

Hydrogen is a clean fuel that doesn’t emit carbon dioxide when ignited. In a fuel cell, hydrogen plus oxygen create electricity to power cars, trucks and facilities.

Hydrogen can also be blended with natural gas for use in appliances such as household furnaces and dryers, or it can be burned to power manufacturing facilities or generate electricity.

Given the volatile nature of hydrogen and the critical need to assure safe export to market, it is crucial that dependable models and methodologies are developed

The European Union is showing great interest in the idea of enriching the existing piped gas offering to the marketplace.

Last year, the Fraunhofer published a report that said natural gas currently accounts for at least 22% of EU27 greenhouse gas emissions.

However, in order to achieve 2050 climate targets, emissions from natural gas must decrease continuously over the coming almost three decades.

And injecting hydrogen into gas streams is seen as a means of reducing that particular CO2 footprint relatively easily, so long as the blending protocols under development are proven reliable.

But it is already clear that there is a big issue … sufficient reliable supplies of hydrogen suitable for blending.

Fraunhofer’s report states: “Decisive for this analysis is that hydrogen blending competes with direct use of hydrogen in focused applications. In the medium-term, the limiting factor is the availability of green hydrogen, which means that additional renewable energy (RE) capacity has to be built to cover the hydrogen production.”

It also warns: “A blending level up to 20% (by volume) is technically achievable, but the feasibility of different blending levels depends on factors such as the origin of the natural gas the hydrogen would be blended with.”

Apart from this, there are still many uncertainties regarding (long-term) material sensitivities (pipes, devices, etc.) in particular with regard to a reduced lifetime when hydrogen is present which require further investigations.”

Zlotnik and his colleagues are well aware of such issues and lay out the challenges in a research paper published in May.

They note: “Several studies have examined the effects of the properties of the blended gas, such as density, viscosity, phase interactions, and energy densities, on the pipeline network and end-use applications.

“Other recent technical studies focus on the feasibility and safety of injection and pressurisation.

“In this study, we formulate an economic optimisation problem for determining a feasible flow allocation that maximises economic benefit for users of a pipeline system that transports a blend of two significantly different gases.

“The formulation is effectively a single auction market mechanism in which suppliers offer natural gas or hydrogen at a given price per mass flow rate, and consumers bid for deliveries at a given price per energy content.”

