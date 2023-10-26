NZTC receives £200,000 to look into Scotland’s hydrogen export potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

NZTC receives £200,000 to look into Scotland’s hydrogen export potential

By Ryan Duff
26/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 26/10/2023, 5:48 pm
© Supplied by NZTCscotland hydrogen pipeline
The £2.7bn pipeline network would connect Orkney to Germany, linked with other Scottish hubs.

The Scottish Government has awarded the Net Zero Technology Centre £200,000 to advance research into the feasibility of exporting hydrogen from Scotland to Germany.

The research will analyse and integrate work already undertaken at the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) as well as several notable European projects currently underway.

Germany’s growing demand for hydrogen can only be met by imports, NZTC explains.

This presents an opportunity for Scotland to collaborate with its European neighbour as the possibility of exporting hydrogen arises.

© Supplied by NZTC
Martyn Tulloch, NZTC.

Martyn Tulloch, director of energy transition at NZTC said: “Analysis from the International Energy Agency shows that Scotland has vast potential for green hydrogen production from offshore wind.

“At the same time, it’s widely recognised that Germany will have the greatest demand for low-carbon hydrogen as Europe moves towards net zero.

“This funding marks a significant step forward in strengthening cross-border ties and will position Scotland and Germany at the heart of an integrated North Sea pipeline system.”

£2.7 billion Scotland-Germany hydrogen pipeline

Earlier this year it was reported that plans are underway to create a £2.7 billion pipeline network connecting hydrogen hubs in Scotland to Germany.

This project could create hundreds of jobs and see the country become a major exporter to the EU.

The research will estimate green hydrogen production from Scottish hubs and its alignment with industrial demand in Germany.

The NZTC says that various export-import scenarios will be explored to examine multi-sector end-use applications, technology requirements, and regulatory considerations.

© EVENING EXPRESS
Gillian Martin MSP. Picture by KATH FLANNERY.

The news comes as the Scottish Government’s energy minister, Gillian Martin, is set to speak at the Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association’s Hydrogen Scotland conference at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Following today’s announcement, Ms Martin said: “We support this cutting-edge research because it can unlock the case for hydrogen exports from Scotland and strengthen ties and opportunities with Germany.

“It could also help spur investment in pipelines and other infrastructures in Scottish and German waters, to match our hydrogen production with overseas demand.

“This innovative project is helping accelerate efforts to create a greener, more prosperous economy and reach net zero.”

