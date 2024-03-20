Equinor and SSE plan for dual gas and hydrogen plant in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Equinor and SSE plan for dual gas and hydrogen plant in UK

By Bloomberg
20/03/2024, 7:34 am
© Supplied by SSE Thermalsse equinor hydrogen
SSE Thermal's Keadby site

SSE Plc and Equinor ASA are consulting on plans for a major hydrogen plant in the north of England that could be operational by 2030.

The 900-megawatt Keadby Hydrogen Power Station will be designed to work on natural gas if the hydrogen infrastructure isn’t fully in place, SSE said in a statement. The plant, adjacent to the UK’s largest onshore wind farm, will enter environmental scoping in April before the two companies begin a public consultation period, followed by a full planning application.

Hydrogen is increasingly an important option for hard-to-electrify industries as it can be burned without producing carbon dioxide. However, the infrastructure for industry to make use of it isn’t yet available in many places.

The government earlier this week said it will allow gas-fired plants to be built into the next decade to meet energy needs, watering down a previous commitment for a net-zero grid by 2035. In many cases, the hope is that the stations could be converted to hydrogen in future and support a flexible, greener network.

Hydrogen has already faced some setbacks in the UK, after the government canceled two trial programs for using the fuel in home heating.

