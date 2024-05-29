Sumitomo backs UK Oil & Gas hydrogen storage plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Sumitomo backs UK Oil & Gas hydrogen storage plans

By Erikka Askeland
29/05/2024, 11:56 am
© Supplied by SEELPlans for the Bacton hydrogen hub.
Sumitomo's Bacton Hydrogen Hub could use UK Oil & Gas planned hydrogen storage schemes in Yorkshire and Devon.

Fresh from putting shovels in the ground on a £350 million cable factory in Scotland, Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo has backed plans to develop hydrogen storage capacity with UK Oil & Gas in Dorset and Yorkshire.

UK Oil & Gas (AIM: UKOG) said the Japanese giant had provided a “letter of support” for its planned hydrogen storage schemes.

Sumitomo owns Summit Energy Evolution Ltd (SEEL), which is leading on the development of a 590MW CCS-enabled hydrogen production facility in Norfolk near the Bacton gas terminals, called the Bacton Hydrogen Hub (bH2).

Letter of support key to government funding

UKOG said the letter of support (LoS) meant Sumitomo would co-operate with the firm “with a view” in investing in its future hydrogen storage projects.

It also promises the potential that the projects could provide “keystone storage” of hydrogen for SEEL’s Bacton scheme.

Further, the letter is an “important step” in UKOG seeking government funding for its storage projects.

UKOG added it plans to apply for support in the UK’s first hydrogen storage allocation round. This is due to commence in the second-half of the year, after the summer general election.

Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has stipulated applicants to the allocation round “will be required to furnish such LOS from identified hydrogen storage users and financial backers in order to be successful”.

UKOG is known for its oil and gas assets in the Weald Basin in southern England.

Through its subsidiary, UK Energy Storage (UKEn), it struck an agreement in 2022 to lease two sites at the former Royal Navy port in Dorset with Portland Port. It plans to develop an energy hub centred around a 1 billion cubic metre hydrogen-ready salt cavern gas storage facility.

UKOG CEO Stephen Sanderson said Sumitomo has recognised the “strategic significance” and “potential material future value” of it’s planned hydrogen storage projects.

SEEL was established after Sumitomo sold its Summit Exploration North Sea upstream assets to Ithaca in a deal worth $224 million in 2022.

UKOG CEO Stephen Sanderson said that  “SEEL, the UK based energy transition subsidiary of one of Japan’s most significant global trading houses, Sumitomo Corporation, has recognised the strategic significance and potential material future value of our planned hydrogen storage projects”.

He added: “Their LOS will help ensure we meet the application criteria in DESNZ’s forthcoming Hydrogen Storage Revenue Support Allocation Round, a key step towards delivering our projects. We look forward to continued and fruitful cooperation with SEEL/Sumitomo and to securing further LOS from other potential storage users and investors”.

Markets welcomed the news with shares in the AIM-listed firm rising spiking 21.28% to 0.03p.

Recommended for you

Tags