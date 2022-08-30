Globeleq signs up to green hydrogen plan in Egypt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

Globeleq signs up to green hydrogen plan in Egypt

Globeleq has expressed its interest in producing green hydrogen in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/08/2022, 10:31 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by GlobeleqSolar panels with a sandy path between
Globeleq has expressed its interest in producing green hydrogen in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Picture shows; The Aswan solar PV plant in Egypt. Egypt. Supplied by Globeleq Date; Unknown

Globeleq has expressed its interest in producing green hydrogen in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), the General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for Investment and Development (TSFE), and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

The project would take place in three phases. Ultimately, it would involve 3.6 GW of electrolysers and around 9 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind generation.

The first pilot phase would involve a 100 MW electrolyser. This would focus on the production of green ammonia fertilisers.

Globeleq would act as lead developer and investor. It would develop, finance, build, own and operate the project.

SCZONE chairman Waleid Gamal Eldien said the Globeleq deal continued Egypt’s efforts to transform its economy.

“The Egyptian government has ambitious energy transition plans, in addition to hosting COP27, and active steps are being taken to make SCZONE a major hub for green hydrogen,” Eldien said.

“We are pleased to partner with Globeleq, one of the major renewable energy companies in the UK and globally, and this partnership reflects the interest of the global entities specialised in investing in such projects as they choose SCZONE as a destination for investment in green fuel projects, to serve the African and international markets.”

Globeleq would aim to sign long-term offtake agreements for the project’s production. This would go to the local market and for exports. The company already owns a 66 MWp solar PV plant near Aswan.

The ambassadors’ reception

British International Investment owns a 70% stake in Globeleq, while Norfund owns 30%.

British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley said the company had been “investing in Egypt for nearly 20 years and we are delighted with the signing of this MoU, which underscores once again the strong relationship between the UK and Egypt”.

Norwegian Ambassador to Egypt Hilde Klemetsdal said the plan chimed with Norway’s green hydrogen investments in Egypt.

“This is an example of just the kind of industry solutions that are required for translating the green transition into action,” Klemetsdal said. We value our strong co-operation with the Government of Egypt towards the green shift and the fight against climate change.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts