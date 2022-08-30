Japan signals African energy support at Tunis meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

Japan signals African energy support at Tunis meeting

Japanese corporates have signed around 90 agreements with African investors at the recently concluded 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/08/2022, 4:19 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Japan MOFAMan projected onto backdrop, with three sitting in front
Japanese corporates have signed around 90 agreements with African investors at the recently concluded 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia. Picture shows; PM Kishida delivers video address at TICAD 8 . Tunisia . Supplied by Japan MOFA Date; 27/08/2022

Japanese corporates have signed around 90 agreements with African investors at the recently concluded 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia.

Many of these focused on energy and the provision of Japanese technology or expertise. The TICAD event showcased Japanese spending commitments to Africa of $30 billion.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was unable to attend in person owing to a COVID-19 diagnosis. However, in a video message, he said Japan and Africa were “partners who grow together”.

The Japanese government has established the $4bn Green Growth Initiatives with Africa. This has the aim of using “Japanese technologies to accelerate green growth by capturing Africa’s enormous potential for green growth and addressing its adaptation needs”, Kishida said.

In his concluding remarks, the prime minister said Japan would provide up to $5bn through co-operation with the African Development Bank (AfDB).

MoU mania

Sojitz Corp. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Helios Investment Partners, with a focus on sustainable development. The Japanese company signed up to a 25% stake in Axxela earlier this year, in its first significant African investment. Helios owns the Nigerian gas distributor.

Sojitz said the MoU would expand businesses in Nigeria and other African states. The two companies aim to find synergies in a range of industries including energy. This covers gas, electricity and new feedstocks such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Mizuho Bank also signed an MoU with Africa Finance Corp. (AFC). This partnership aims to create collaborations on “project & infrastructure finance, trade finance and treasury”. The statement also noted an interest in “sustainable economic growth in Africa and Asia”.

The two companies said they would co-finance infrastructure partners, including in energy. Mizuho will provide access to Japanese and Asian capital markets, while AFC will support business in Africa.

“Asia and in particular, Japan, are key to Africa’s next phase of growth and structural transformation,” said AFC president and CEO Samaila Zubairu. “We are delighted to forge a new partnership today with Mizuho Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Japan.”

Mizuho also signed deals with Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and South Africa’s Standard Bank on ESG. The Japanese bank said both deals touched on aspects of green hydrogen.

New gas plans

Itochu Corp. signed an MoU with Sasol to study and develop the market and supply chain for green ammonia. The two said they would examine this as a bunkering fuel and for power generation. Itochu might participate in Sasol’s green ammonia export projects in South Africa.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) also collaborated in drafting the MoU, although it is not part of the deal.

Mitsubishi signed a deal on gas utilisation in Senegal, with Petrosen and Çalık Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret. The plan covers a feasibility study and proposal for a fertiliser plant. Mitsubishi also signed an MoU wth Çalık Enerji and Bboxx on commercialising minigrid plans.

Jogmec amended an existing MoU with Namibia, on decarbonisation and green hydrogen.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance signed up with Global Alliance Seguros on the provision of insurance to Japanese companies in energy projects in Mozambique.

Toshiba Energy Systems signed on with KenGen for operations and maintenance (O&M) on geothermal plants in East Africa.

Toyota Tsusho signed a number of deals: in Tunisia on renewable energy, in Kenya with the Kenya Investment Authority on a solar project and hydrogen, and in Egypt around the Suez Canal.

Transition talks

A declaration from TICAD noted that Africa was responsible for only 3% of historic emissions.

“We call on the international community to honour their commitment to support universal energy access and just transition, through implementing a transformative adaptation and mitigation agenda,” the declaration said. It highlighted opportunities around hydrogen and renewable energy.

While some of the MoUs signed involved Japanese support for gas projects, this level of support did not make it into the official declaration.

While TICAD was largely positive, the appearance of Polisario representatives sparked outrage from Morocco. Japanese officials were forced to say they did not approve of the Western Saharan group’s presence. Morocco boycotted the event and withdrew its ambassador to Tunisia.

The next TICAD event will be held in Japan in 2025.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts