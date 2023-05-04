CWP considers toluene for Morocco hydrogen exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Africa

CWP considers toluene for Morocco hydrogen exports

CWP CTO Guido Schumacher welcomed the work with Hydrogenious on the study. The work will “serve to further explore the viability of LOHCs for long-distance shipping of green hydrogen, using our 15 GW Aman project as a model”, he said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/05/2023, 11:58 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Mauritania and CWP officials sit at a table, with microphones
CWP Global signed an MoU with the Mauritanian ministry in 2021

CWP Global has signed on to carry out a joint feasibility study with Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies on transporting hydrogen from Morocco to Europe.

The two signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out the study this year. The plan will focus on transporting 500 tonnes per day, using Hydrogenious’ liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technology.

CWP is working on a 15 GW project near Tan Tan, in Morocco. The company said this would be the starting point for the feasibility study.

It aims to produce green ammonia for fertilisers and maritime shipping. However, it said it was also exploring the use of LOHC “as an alternative allowing them to transport green hydrogen directly to Europe”.

CWP CTO Guido Schumacher welcomed the work with Hydrogenious on the study. The work will “serve to further explore the viability of LOHCs for long-distance shipping of green hydrogen, using our 15 GW Aman project as a model”, he said.

The process binds hydrogen to toluene, which is easily transportable. At its destination, Hydrogenious offers a means to split the two.

“This marks another step in building the clean energy future we are working towards, by identifying the most efficient and cost-effective solutions to deploying green hydrogen and its derivatives in support of Net Zero by 2050 goals.”

CWP signed on to the Mauritania plan, Project Aman, in 2021. The first phase will involve 3 GW of wind and 3 GW of solar. A second phase would add another 9 GW.

Toluene talks

LOHC Technologies CSO Andreas Lehmann said the collaboration “underlines the great strengths of our LOHC solution.”

“As an option for storing and transporting hydrogen on an industrial scale, our LOHC technology has many advantages over other transport methods – particularly in terms of safety in urban areas or ports and the purity of the hydrogen achieved. We can also use the existing infrastructure for liquid fuels, further accelerating the development of the hydrogen value chain.”

Using LOHC would involve benzyl toluene. It can be handled at ambient pressure and there are no hydrogen losses, even over long distances.

Ammonia is often considered to be the solution to shipping hydrogen, but is hazardous. CWP noted that LOHC is safe and cost efficient.

Hydrogenious signed on to explore hydrogen transportation with Adnoc in March 2022. A number of major investors, including Chevron, JERA and Temasek, back the company.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts