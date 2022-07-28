Atome awards FEED work on Paraguay hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Americas

Atome awards FEED work on Paraguay hydrogen project

Atome Energy has awarded a first front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for its planned facility in Paraguay.
By Ed Reed
28/07/2022, 7:01 am
© BloombergThe chemical symbol for hydrogen on a storage tank during the final stages of construction at Iberdola SA's Puertollano green hydrogen plant in Puertollano, Spain, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Atome signed the contract with Concret-Mix, a local company. It appointed Aecom to act as owner’s engineer in June for the project. Aecom advised on the FEED contract.

This first step is a 60 MW project at Villeta. The FEED work will cover the civil and electromechanical works to adapt the ANDE substation.

The designer should provide the FEED by the end of September 2022. Following this, Atome will appoint an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to prepare the site to receive power. The company aims to reach final investment decision (FID) on this project by the end of the year.

Head shot of man in blue suit on red chair
Atome CEO Olivier Mussat

Atome CEO Olivier Mussat said the FEED contract was the “next step in what will in due course culminate in an aggregate of 400 MW of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Paraguay, the first phase of which at Villeta is expected to commence production by Q1 2025.”

The company will be at the forefront of the industry, he said.

“We are, as well as other local partners and stakeholders, particularly pleased to ensure local content and jobs in our project and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Concret-Mix who we are also working with us in our Mobility Division,” Mussat said.

Aecom is also seeking expressions of interest on the full facility FEED. It distributed requests to select contractors on July 22. Atome said the response had been “very encouraging”.

The hydrogen producer has already begun work on an initial 1 MW project. Site clearance has begun for this project, near Asuncion, with first hydrogen due in the first half of 2023.

