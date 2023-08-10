Indian tycoon Adani prepared to go solo on hydrogen mega-project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Asia

Indian tycoon Adani prepared to go solo on hydrogen mega-project

By Bloomberg
10/08/2023, 11:37 am
© Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock A man checks his mobile phone as he walks by the Adani logo on building in Mumbai. 2 Feb 2023
India’s Gautam Adani is prepared to go it alone in spending billions of dollars on developing green hydrogen in India, after TotalEnergies put a plan to partner in the venture on hold.

The French energy giant had agreed to buy a 25% stake in Adani New Industries for an undisclosed sum to help fund green hydrogen projects in India, as the world’s third-largest polluter seeks to decarbonize. But Total suspended its investment in February, pending investigation of a short seller’s allegations of fraud at the Adani Group, charges that the conglomerate has denied.

Adani’s first green hydrogen venture is a $5 billion integrated facility that will also include manufacturing plants for wind turbines and solar modules and renewable generation capacity. The project is a starting point for the group’s longer term plan to invest more than $50 billion through the end of the decade in developing the fuel.

Building the facility isn’t dependent on Total’s equity, Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer at the billionaire’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, told investors last week, according to a transcript posted on the company’s website.

“We are going ahead with the project as it is and at the same pace.”

Renewed confidence

Singh’s comments could signal that the group is winning back support from investors and lenders after months of turmoil following the short seller’s charges.

Tycoons like Adani and his rival Mukesh Ambani are betting on green hydrogen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to establish India’s leadership in the new technology, which is being eyed as a replacement for fossil fuels across a variety of industries, from steel to oil refining and fertilizers. The nation aims to produce 5 million tons a year by 2030, and has set its sights on both the export market as well as an expanding domestic demand.

Total has already made four investments in Adani firms and Singh said the memorandum of understanding on hydrogen still holds. “If they express an interest in the fifth investment, we will naturally say, sure, no problems,” he said. But that doesn’t mean it’s a joint investment decision, he added.

Adani Enterprises will invest about $300 million in the hydrogen business in the year through March and this will start to rise rapidly from next year, Singh said. Overall, the company plans $3.7 billion in capital investment during the year, he said.

