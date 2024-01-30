Japan may open $20bn hydrogen plan applications in summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Asia

Japan may open $20bn hydrogen plan applications in summer

The programme would be partly funded using proceeds from a newly created sovereign transition bond, which will be issued from next month.
By Bloomberg
30/01/2024, 9:41 am Updated: 30/01/2024, 9:42 am
© ShutterstockJapan
Japan

Japan may open applications for funding from a 3 trillion yen ($20.4 billion) programme to stimulate the use of hydrogen as a fuel this summer, and select projects by year-end.

The government would subsidise specific forms of hydrogen production. This includes a plan to cover the price difference with natural gas, according to a proposal compiled by a panel within the trade ministry.

Japan created the world’s first hydrogen strategy plan back in 2017, and updated it last June. It seeks to increase consumption to 3 million tonnes a year by 2030, 12 million tonnes by 2040 and 20 million tonnes by 2050 in an effort to decarbonise its economy.

Hydrogen can be free of greenhouse gases if made using renewable energy.

The programme would be partly funded using proceeds from a newly created sovereign transition bond, which will be issued from next month.

The government said in December that it would spend about 3 trillion yen over the next 15 years to cover price differentials with fossil fuels.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts