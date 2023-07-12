Rio Tinto, Sumitomo greenlight Australian hydrogen plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Australasia

Rio Tinto, Sumitomo greenlight Australian hydrogen plant

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) CEO Darren Miller said the pilot “looks to prove a promising technology for decarbonising one of our most emissions intensive industries”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/07/2023, 10:17 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Rio TintoPicture shows; Yarwun alumina refinery. Australia. Supplied by Rio Tinto Date; Unknown
Picture shows; Yarwun alumina refinery. Australia. Supplied by Rio Tinto Date; Unknown

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Corp. have taken the investment decision on a hydrogen project in Gladstone, with JGC to handle the construction.

Summit Hydrogen Gladstone awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the 2.5 MW plant to JGC. JGC Corp. Oceania signed the contract with Summit, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corp. It will produce 250 tonnes per year of hydrogen from the 2.5 MW electrolyser.

Construction will start in 2024 and should be in operation by 2025.

It will build the facility at an alumina refinery, owned and operated by Rio Tinto.

JGC said it would reduce CO2 emissions by using hydrogen as an alternative to natural gas in the alumina production process.

Rio Tinto said the first of its kind hydrogen plant was part of a A$111.1 million ($74.3mn) programme. Australia’s government will provide a A$32.1mn ($21.5mn) for the Yarwun Hydrogen Calcination Pilot, it said.

The pilot will use hydrogen in the calcination process, which heats alumina to temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It will involve a retrofit of one of the four calciners to operate with a hydrogen burner.

JGC signed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the project in January 2021.

The company said the contract was the first EPC project it had won using proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers.

Tackling mining

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations managing director Armando Torres said the plant was “an important step in testing whether hydrogen can replace natural gas in Queensland alumina refineries”.

There are plans to scale up production in future. This first step should reduce emissions by about 3,000 tonnes per year. Converting the entire plant would reduce it by 500,000 tpy.

“Demonstrating real-world applications of hydrogen in industrial settings with motivated partners is essential to reducing carbon emissions and working toward our company’s vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” said Sumitomo energy innovation initiative director Seiji Kitajima.

“Through this demonstration, Sumitomo Corporation aims to venture into the commercialisation project to contribute to Rio Tinto’s decarbonisation.”

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) CEO Darren Miller said the pilot “looks to prove a promising technology for decarbonising one of our most emissions intensive industries”.

Success at Yarwun could be a “game changer for Australian alumina production, paving the way for deployment across the industry, and underscoring the importance of low-cost green hydrogen to decarbonise our largest industrial emitters. ARENA will continue to support projects at this scale as we develop other larger programs, such as Hydrogen Headstart.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts