Scottish hydrogen firm signs tie-up with Norwegian energy group

Logan Energy has signed an agreement that will see it co-operate with Norwegian engineering group Moreld to explore hydrogen projects across Scandinavia.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) would see East Lothian-based Logan help deliver expertise and equipment to help support the build out of hydrogen projects across Norway and Scandinavia.

With its first UK office established in 2005, Logan has grown to become a major supplier of integrated hydrogen solutions and designs, installs, manufactures and maintains systems across Europe and further afield.

Engineering firm Moreld was formed in December 2019 and is backed by Norwegian private equity investor HitecVision. Uniting a clutch of SMEs – including the former Global Maritime, Ross Offshore and Teknor businesses – it now offers end-to-end engineering services to the offshore energy, renewable, marine and aquaculture sectors.

Under the MoU Logan and Moreld will join forces to link production sites with local renewable energy sources in the region. The Nordics make for an appealing market for hydrogen solutions, thanks largely to an abundance of renewable power and (historically) the lowest power prices in Europe.

Logan Energy chief executive Bill Ireland said: “This is an exciting development in our desire to extend the reach of our expertise by collaborating with partners such as Moreld. It has the potential to create jobs and demonstrate the importance of hydrogen as part of the modern energy mix.

“At Logan Energy we are excited to partner with companies who share our vision for hydrogen and the Norwegian and Scandinavian markets are already hotbeds of innovation.”

It is anticipated that Logan will supply technology solutions while Moreld will provide local market intelligence and construction support.

Should it prove successful, the MoU also contains an option to extend the firms’ cooperation to other regions.

It’s the latest collaboration announced since firm said last year it was “hedging its bets” on a major global roll out of the clean fuel, along with the potential to create up to 70 new roles over the next two years.

Moreld Apply CEO Karsten Gudmundset added: “This MOU is strategically important for us and builds on our ambition of leveraging our strong engineering and technology base to continue growing our market share within new sustainable business segments.”