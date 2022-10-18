Scottish hydrogen firm signs tie-up with Norwegian energy group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Scottish hydrogen firm signs tie-up with Norwegian energy group

Logan Energy has signed an agreement that will see it co-operate with Norwegian engineering group Moreld to explore hydrogen projects across Scandinavia.
By Andrew Dykes
18/10/2022, 1:57 pm
L-R: Moreld head of technology Elin Steinsland, Logan Energy CEO Bill Ireland and Moreld CEO Karsten Gudmundset.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) would see East Lothian-based Logan help deliver expertise and equipment to help support the build out of hydrogen projects across Norway and Scandinavia.

With its first UK office established in 2005, Logan has grown to become a major supplier of integrated hydrogen solutions and designs, installs, manufactures and maintains systems across Europe and further afield.

Engineering firm Moreld was formed in December 2019 and is backed by Norwegian private equity investor HitecVision. Uniting a clutch of SMEs – including the former Global Maritime, Ross Offshore and Teknor businesses – it now offers end-to-end engineering services to the offshore energy, renewable, marine and aquaculture sectors.

Under the MoU Logan and Moreld will join forces to link production sites with local renewable energy sources in the region. The Nordics make for an appealing market for hydrogen solutions, thanks largely to an abundance of renewable power and (historically) the lowest power prices in Europe.

Logan Energy chief executive Bill Ireland said: “This is an exciting development in our desire to extend the reach of our expertise by collaborating with partners such as Moreld. It has the potential to create jobs and demonstrate the importance of hydrogen as part of the modern energy mix.

“At Logan Energy we are excited to partner with companies who share our vision for hydrogen and the Norwegian and Scandinavian markets are already hotbeds of innovation.”

It is anticipated that Logan will supply technology solutions while Moreld will provide local market intelligence and construction support.

Should it prove successful, the MoU also contains an option to extend the firms’ cooperation to other regions.

It’s the latest collaboration announced since firm said last year it was “hedging its bets” on a major global roll out of the clean fuel, along with the potential to create up to 70 new roles over the next two years.

Moreld Apply CEO Karsten Gudmundset added: “This MOU is strategically important for us and builds on our ambition of leveraging our strong engineering and technology base to continue growing our market share within new sustainable business segments.”

Tags

