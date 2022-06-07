Adnoc stacks up hydrogen deals with Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Middle East

Adnoc stacks up hydrogen deals with Japan

Adnoc has strengthened its low-carbon ties with Japan, signing deals on blue hydrogen and ammonia, during a three-day visit.
By Ed Reed
07/06/2022, 3:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Photographer: Bloomberg/BloomberADNOC Green bond

Adnoc head, and Minister of Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber held talks with Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) Hagiuda Koichi and others.

The Abu Dhabi-state run company signed an agreement with ENEOS Corp. and Mitsui & Co., news agency WAM reported.

This deal focuses on the creation of a hydrogen supply chain between the United Arab Emirates and Japan. In particular, it will work on the conversion of hydrogen to methylcyclohexane (MCH) for transportation.

The first phase would focus on the use of byproduct hydrogen from Adnoc’s Ruwais facilities. The second phase would involve blue hydrogen.

The Japanese company said the initial project would have 50,000 tonnes per year of hydrogen capacity. A feasibility study will examine expanding this to 200,000 tpy.

Mitsui has also signed a deal to work with Ta’ziz, Fertiglobe and GS Eenrgy on a blue ammonia project at Ruwais. This follows on from the preliminary deal, signed in November 2021. Ta’ziz is a joint venture of ADQ and Adnoc.

The companies expect to start the plant in 2025. It will have 1 million tonnes per year of blue ammonia capacity.

Alongside the discussion of hydrogen supplies, Al Jaber also gave reassurances on LNG and oil supplies. The UAE is Japan’s top crude supplier, accounting for 20% of its demand.

“The UAE-Japan relationship is underpinned by long-standing energy partnerships”, Al Jaber was reported as saying by WAM. “We are very pleased to be working closely with Japan to capitalise on the economic opportunities of the energy transition, strengthen industrial cooperation and expand economic and trade relations.”

