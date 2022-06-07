Adnoc stacks up hydrogen deals with Japan

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Adnoc has strengthened its low-carbon ties with Japan, signing deals on blue hydrogen and ammonia, during a three-day visit.

Adnoc head, and Minister of Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber held talks with Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) Hagiuda Koichi and others.

The Abu Dhabi-state run company signed an agreement with ENEOS Corp. and Mitsui & Co., news agency WAM reported.

This deal focuses on the creation of a hydrogen supply chain between the United Arab Emirates and Japan. In particular, it will work on the conversion of hydrogen to methylcyclohexane (MCH) for transportation.

The first phase would focus on the use of byproduct hydrogen from Adnoc’s Ruwais facilities. The second phase would involve blue hydrogen.

The Japanese company said the initial project would have 50,000 tonnes per year of hydrogen capacity. A feasibility study will examine expanding this to 200,000 tpy.

Mitsui has also signed a deal to work with Ta’ziz, Fertiglobe and GS Eenrgy on a blue ammonia project at Ruwais. This follows on from the preliminary deal, signed in November 2021. Ta’ziz is a joint venture of ADQ and Adnoc.

The companies expect to start the plant in 2025. It will have 1 million tonnes per year of blue ammonia capacity.

Alongside the discussion of hydrogen supplies, Al Jaber also gave reassurances on LNG and oil supplies. The UAE is Japan’s top crude supplier, accounting for 20% of its demand.

“The UAE-Japan relationship is underpinned by long-standing energy partnerships”, Al Jaber was reported as saying by WAM. “We are very pleased to be working closely with Japan to capitalise on the economic opportunities of the energy transition, strengthen industrial cooperation and expand economic and trade relations.”