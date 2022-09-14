Petrofac signs up to support Omani hydrogen plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Middle East

Petrofac signs up to support Omani hydrogen plans

Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman Hydrogen Centre (OHC), with a particular focus on green hydrogen.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/09/2022, 2:28 pm
© Supplied by PetrofacTo go with story by Edward Reed. Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman Hydrogen Centre (OHC), with a particular focus on green hydrogen. Picture shows; Petrofac signs an MoU on green hydrogen in Oman. Oman. Supplied by Petrofac Date; 14/09/2022
Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman Hydrogen Centre (OHC), with a particular focus on green hydrogen.

Petrofac said it had a growing track record of supporting new energy projects. It has recently completed front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on large-scale green hydrogen facilities, in addition to smaller scale plans.

The partnership will provide “considerable benefits” in delivering green hydrogen plans and supporting Oman’s energy transition.

The company will provide technical expertise, it said. It will use its experience in design, managing and executing projects, it said, and in transferring knowledge.

OHC is a research facility at the German University of Technology in Oman. The centre is tasked with providing a hub for research in line with the Oman Vision 2040.

Petrofac also mentioned its local training centre, Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO), which will help students from its site in Muscat.

Petrofac inaugurated TPO in October 2018. The facility, at the Knowledge Oasis, can educate around 600 students a year.

OHC signed a green hydrogen MoU with Siemens Energy in November 2021.

Speaking at the time, Dr Hussain Bin Sulaiman AL Salmi CEO of Oman Educational Services said the OHC focused on “Oman specific topics of the hydrogen-based energy transition”.

The centre is “developing a roadmap for related research and development work to support recommendations for an implementation roadmap for Oman. The Centre contributes with its research activities in close co-operation with academic and industrial partners.”

BP agreed to a strategic framework agreement in January this year, under which it pledged to work on a multiple gigawatt, world-class renewable energy and green hydrogen development in Oman.

