Petrofac signs up to support Omani hydrogen plans

Petrofac has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman Hydrogen Centre (OHC), with a particular focus on green hydrogen.

Petrofac said it had a growing track record of supporting new energy projects. It has recently completed front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on large-scale green hydrogen facilities, in addition to smaller scale plans.

The partnership will provide “considerable benefits” in delivering green hydrogen plans and supporting Oman’s energy transition.

The company will provide technical expertise, it said. It will use its experience in design, managing and executing projects, it said, and in transferring knowledge.

OHC is a research facility at the German University of Technology in Oman. The centre is tasked with providing a hub for research in line with the Oman Vision 2040.

Petrofac also mentioned its local training centre, Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO), which will help students from its site in Muscat.

Petrofac inaugurated TPO in October 2018. The facility, at the Knowledge Oasis, can educate around 600 students a year.

OHC signed a green hydrogen MoU with Siemens Energy in November 2021.

Speaking at the time, Dr Hussain Bin Sulaiman AL Salmi CEO of Oman Educational Services said the OHC focused on “Oman specific topics of the hydrogen-based energy transition”.

The centre is “developing a roadmap for related research and development work to support recommendations for an implementation roadmap for Oman. The Centre contributes with its research activities in close co-operation with academic and industrial partners.”

BP agreed to a strategic framework agreement in January this year, under which it pledged to work on a multiple gigawatt, world-class renewable energy and green hydrogen development in Oman.