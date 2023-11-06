Statera, firm behind large Aberdeenshire hydrogen project, gets bought up by EQT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Statera, firm behind large Aberdeenshire hydrogen project, gets bought up by EQT

By Allister Thomas
06/11/2023, 11:50 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Statera Energystatera eqt
Site of the Kintore Hydrogen project. Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Statera, the London-based firm behind plans for a large hydrogen plant in Aberdeenshire, has been bought up by Swedish investment group EQT.

Kintore Hydrogen plans to produce the equivalent to 30% of the UK’s 2030 target for 10GW of low carbon hydrogen capacity.

EQT Infrastructure is one of the branches of the wider EQT, which has more than 230 billion euros of assets under management.

It is buying Statera – a low carbon energy and battery storage firm – from its private equity owners InfraRed Capital Partners.

EQT said it will support the Statera management team with access to growth capital to accelerate deployment of flexible generation across the UK.

It has been contacted to confirm what impact, if any, on Kintore Hydrogen.

Statera recently awarded front-end engineering work (FEED) for the plant to engineering services giant Worley, and submitted an environmental impact assessment to Aberdeenshire Council.

The Kintore Hydrogen project plans to use electrolysis technology to convert surplus Scottish wind power into green hydrogen to be supplied to carbon-intensive industrial emitters.

On the deal, Francesco Starace of EQT Infrastructure’s advisory team said: “In a world increasingly reliant on intermittent renewables and striving to achieve Net Zero emissions, battery storage and other flexible generation solutions are imperative. Both the public and private sectors must commit time, expertise, and capital to innovative solutions that can expedite the energy transition. The partnership between EQT and Statera is an exciting step towards achieving this goal.”

Tom Vernon, Founder and CEO of Statera, added: “InfraRed and the team at Statera have been critical components of our success to date, and I am hugely excited to embark on our next phase of growth, in partnership with EQT. This transaction is a significant milestone, and the scale of EQT’s financial support and global footprint means Statera is well positioned to deliver its pipeline of battery, pumped hydro and green hydrogen technologies.”

The deal is expected to close around end of the year.

