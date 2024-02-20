Kistos to buy two UK onshore gas storage sites from EDF Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Kistos to buy two UK onshore gas storage sites from EDF Energy

By Mathew Perry
20/02/2024, 7:49 am
Kistos Serica Energy
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

Independent North Sea operator Kistos (AIM:KIST) has agreed to purchase two onshore gas storage sites from EDF Energy for £25 million.

Kistos will assume operatorship of the Hill Top Farm and Hole House Farm sites, both located in Cheshire.

The two sites have the potential to be repurposed for future energy storage uses including hydrogen.

Kistos said the purchase is in line with its acquisition strategy to pursue opportunities which “align with the energy transition” and said its entry into the gas storage sector “provides business diversity to its upstream portfolio”. .

Hill Top’s gas capacity is currently 17.8 million therms, with an ongoing programme to increase this volume to 21.2 million therms.

At its current capacity, Kistos said Hill Top accounts for 3.1% of the UK’s total available onshore gas storage capacity and up to 11% of the UK’s flexible daily gas capacity if called upon.

shetland gas plant © Supplied by TotalEnergies
Kistos holds a 20% stake in a package of West of Shetland assets including the Shetland Gas Plant (pictured).

Hill Top is one of only seven operational gas storage assets onshore in the UK andKistos said the site “is of strategic importance for both the energy transition and UK energy security”.

The Hole House facility is currently non-operational, but Kistos said with reactivation and further development it could “materially” increase its proportion of the UK’s total onshore gas storage.

Kistos to own most flexible ‘battery’ in the UK

Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin said the company’s entry into the gas storage market is part of its growth strategy.

“Not only do these assets complement our upstream UK assets, but they also diversify our presence across the energy value chain with a foothold in the midstream market,” he said.

“We look forward to benefitting from the experience of the existing team at these sites as we assume operatorship.

“Their specialist expertise will be highly valuable as we seek to maximise the potential of the assets and evaluate all options to expand operations via other energy storage sources such as compressed air or hydrogen.”

Mr Austin said acquiring the gas storage sites means “on essence, Kistos will own one of the most flexible “batteries” in the UK, vital for energy security and supply”.

In addition to the newly acquired gas storage sites, Kistos holds several working interests in the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) in the West of Shetland as well as a stake in the TotalEnergies-operated Shetland Gas Plant.

