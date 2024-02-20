Aberdeen’s ROVOP and Boskalis announce global partnership

Aberdeen-headquartered subsea firm ROVOP and offshore contractor Boskalis Subsea Services have announced a global partnership agreement.

The deal will provide six Boskalis vessels with dedicated remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services from ROVOP.

ROVOP will place seven of its ROV systems across five diving support vessels (DSVs) and one construction support vessel (CSV) for a minimum 3-year period on an international basis.

In addition, ROVOP will mobilise additional ROV systems on an ad hoc basis as required.

Boskalis provides dredging and offshore maritime services including marine surveying, heavy lift support and subsea activities for the offshore oil and gas, wind and decommissioning sectors.

Global ROV partnership

In a statement the companies said the partnership will enhance supply chain reliability as well as efficiency and consistency between projects.

The partnership will also improve safety performance, the companies said, with the ROVs providing additional visual support for diving operations and enabling diverless tasks, such as cutting and recovery.

© Supplied by Rovop

Boskalis Subsea Services managing director Stuart Cameron said: “I am delighted to share the news that we have furthered our long-term relationship aimed at delivering exceptional diving and ROV services.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our capabilities but aligns perfectly with the

addition of the CSV Northern Ocean to our fleet, further solidifying our commitment to the North Sea and evolving needs of our clients.’’

ROVOP chief executive officer Neil Potter said the partnership recognises the company’s operational performance in recent years.

“Boskalis Subsea Services are known for their strength in vessel and diving based service delivery and we believe our ROV service, delivered by our world class personnel, will be complementary and combine to offer a market leading solution to the global offshore energy industry,” Mr Potter said.