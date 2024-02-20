Aberdeen’s ROVOP and Boskalis announce global partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Aberdeen’s ROVOP and Boskalis announce global partnership

By Mathew Perry
20/02/2024, 8:00 am
rovop boskalis
The BOKA Northern Ocean vessel.

Aberdeen-headquartered subsea firm ROVOP and offshore contractor Boskalis Subsea Services have announced a global partnership agreement.

The deal will provide six Boskalis vessels with dedicated remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services from ROVOP.

ROVOP will place seven of its ROV systems across five diving support vessels (DSVs) and one construction support vessel (CSV) for a minimum 3-year period on an international basis.

In addition, ROVOP will mobilise additional ROV systems on an ad hoc basis as required.

Boskalis provides dredging and offshore maritime services including marine surveying, heavy lift support and subsea activities for the offshore oil and gas, wind and decommissioning sectors.

Global ROV partnership

In a statement the companies said the partnership will enhance supply chain reliability as well as efficiency and consistency between projects.

The partnership will also improve safety performance, the companies said, with the ROVs providing additional visual support for diving operations and enabling diverless tasks, such as cutting and recovery.

north-east Rovop £20m © Supplied by Rovop
Aberdeen-headquartered ROVOP specialises in underwater robotics.

Boskalis Subsea Services managing director Stuart Cameron said: “I am delighted to share the news that we have furthered our long-term relationship aimed at delivering exceptional diving and ROV services.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our capabilities but aligns perfectly with the
addition of the CSV Northern Ocean to our fleet, further solidifying our commitment to the North Sea and evolving needs of our clients.’’

ROVOP chief executive officer Neil Potter said the partnership recognises the company’s operational performance in recent years.

“Boskalis Subsea Services are known for their strength in vessel and diving based service delivery and we believe our ROV service, delivered by our world class personnel, will be complementary and combine to offer a market leading solution to the global offshore energy industry,” Mr Potter said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts