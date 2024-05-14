RWE plans green hydrogen production plant at Grangemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

RWE plans green hydrogen production plant at Grangemouth

By Erikka Askeland
14/05/2024, 3:45 pm Updated: 14/05/2024, 4:25 pm
© Supplied by IneosRWE is working with Grangemouth owner Ineos to produce green hydrogen power
RWE is working with Grangemouth owner Ineos to produce green hydrogen power

German energy firm RWE has announced plans to build a green hydrogen production plant at Grangemouth.

The firm is working with Ineos, owner of the refinery, to develop the scheme which could be up and running by 2029, RWE said.

RWE has secured a grid connection and is shortlisting electrolyser suppliers. The firm will apply for planning permission as the next stage.

The facility will be powered by renewable energy – hence “green” hydrogen. It will produce hydrogen alongside an Ineos plan to produce “blue” hydrogen using gas.

Ineos still to close refinery

The plans will go ahead despite the facility facing closure next year.

© Supplied by RWE
The hydrogen production plant at Grangemouth would be powered by renewable energy produced in Scotland. Photo: RWE

In November, owner Petroineos announced Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery would cease operations as soon as 2025 following an 18 month process to transition to a fuel import terminal.

Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – blamed market pressures and the energy transition for the decision.

RWE said its project will be the first supply hydrogen to Ineos, “assisting them in significantly reducing their greenhouse gas emissions”.

The plant could produce up to 3.6 tonnes of hydrogen per hour.

Decarbonising Scotland’s biggest polluter

RWE Generation chief operating officer hydrogen Sopna Sury said: “This is a significant step towards RWE’s ambitions for the production of green hydrogen in Scotland.

“As one of the world’s leading energy companies, RWE has significant experience in onshore and offshore wind, developing green hydrogen production plants and operating large scale gas plants.

“This project at Grangemouth aligns with the Scottish Government’s vision for a ‘just transition’, putting Scotland at the forefront of the green revolution while protecting jobs and decarbonising Grangemouth.”

© Supplied by RWE
RWE CEOO Sopna Sury said the plans would put Scotland “at the forefront of the green revolution” while protecting jobs and decarbonising Grangemouth. Photo: RWE

Ineos Grangemouth sustainability director Colin Pritchard, said the firm was supporting RWE in its investment.

The project would work alongside its plans for its gas-fired hydrogen plant, which will store carbon emissions as part of the planned Acorn CCS scheme at Peterhead.

He said: “This perfectly augments our project to develop a low-carbon (blue) hydrogen production unit at Grangemouth, with the CO2 exported deep underground in the North Sea via the Acorn transport and storage system.

“Together these projects support delivery of our net zero roadmap and place Grangemouth at the heart of Scotland’s future hydrogen economy.”

RWE has approximately 480MW of installed renewable capacity across 26 sites in Scotland. It has further plans for expansions underway, including 100MW of onshore wind in construction.

RWE is actively developing green hydrogen projects across Europe and targets 2GW of its own green hydrogen electrolyser capacity in its core markets by 2030.

