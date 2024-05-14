Bristow strikes: Pilots told ‘you just don’t understand the offer’

Striking Bristow pilots were told “you just don’t understand the offer” when they rejected the latest tabled deal, trade union BALPA said.

Tuesday marked the first of three days of strike action from Bristow pilots, marking the first of multiple waves of industrial unrest set to hit the Aberdeen-based helicopter operator.

Last Friday saw Bristow provide an offer which its disgruntled workers rejected, however, the helicopter operator said to BALPA “members just haven’t understood the offer that we’ve put to them,” according to a union boss.

Amy Leversidge, BALPA general secretary, told Energy Voice: “They repeatedly said that to me, ‘Oh you just didn’t understand the offer,’ and we said no, we have read all the paperwork and took a significant amount of time to go through everything.

“They have read it, they have understood it, and they don’t like it, it’s not good enough.”

A Bristow spokesperson told Energy Voice: “We would welcome the opportunity to sit down with BALPA in order for both sides to fully understand the offer that was made at the last round of talks.

“That offer, consisting of an average salary increase for 2024 of approximately 11% for our pilots and technical crews, provides a lump-sum pensionable payment of 6% based on their 2023 pay, and takes into account at varying degrees each of the requested points received from BALPA to date.

“It is a good offer, and one that our people are deserving of. They perform a critical role in servicing the offshore industry and supporting members of the public in their time of need.

“Therefore, it is in the interests of everyone that we all get round the table and find a solution. However, that can only be done if BALPA representatives show a certain level of collaboration and commitment to resolving the issue.

“We are thankful for the patience customers and Bristow employees across many areas of the business have shown as we work to resolve this issue, and would once again encourage those engaging in the strike to review the latest offer and bring a halt to these damaging actions.”

Last week Bristow bosses revealed an 11% pay rise has been offered to workers amid ongoing strike action.

Following the rejection of this offer, further action is expected May 21-23 next week, May 28-30 the following week and June 4-6 thereafter.

Speaking on the latest offer, Ms Leversidge said: “There was a there was like one small element that was pensionable, something about a death in service benefit, neither of which really particularly helped you with the cost of living today.

“So, we said this hasn’t moved for us to be able to put this to our members, you’ve basically tabled the same offer and the company maintained that our members just haven’t understood the offer that we’ve put to them.”

The industrial dispute has caused disruption for offshore oil and gas operators who rely on Bristow to transport crews on and off of installations.

Offshore workers on board the EnQuest-operated Kittiwake platform have told Energy Voice they have not been able to depart the installation as planned due to the disruption.

It is understood that workers had not been able to depart as EnQuest was unable to procure flights due to contacting issues and other operators were able to “skip the queue”.

They said some workers are now 26 days on board, having to cancel holidays, and another was at risk of missing their daughter’s wedding until the Petrofac offshore installation manager (OIM) intervened.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

Ms Leversidge said: “Without pilots flying the workers out to the rigs, Bristow doesn’t have an operation.

“That’s not to say that there aren’t other workers that are absolutely critical, the engineers and the ground crew, but pilots are at the heart of it.”

This strike action comes as helicopter operators contend with tough market conditions.

Last year Director of Air & Sea, Steve Robertson said around “2% of overall offshore operational spending” goes to offshore helicopters, and the market continues “to squeeze the companies providing this mission-critical and safety-critical service.”

The union has previously said that “years of pay freezes” have resulted in a situation in which its members have been “forced to strike”.