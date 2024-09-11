SSE and EET Hydrogen partner on Gowy Green project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

SSE and EET Hydrogen partner on Gowy Green project

By Mathew Perry
11/09/2024, 8:03 am Updated: 11/09/2024, 8:12 am
© Supplied by EssarThe Stanlow refinery complex.
The Stanlow refinery complex.

SSE and EET Hydrogen are set to jointly develop a 40 MW green hydrogen production facility at the Stanlow refinery in the north west of England.

Known as Gowy Green Hydrogen, the facility will deliver hydrogen to industrial offtakers in the region to support decarbonisation efforts.

The UK government is aiming to deliver 10 GW of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030, with 125 MW of projects awarded in the first Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR1).

Meanwhile, HAR2 is now underway with the goal of awarding up to 875 MW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by the end of 2025.

EET Hydrogen said low-carbon hydrogen is “integral” to delivering a clean power system and enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonise.

© Image: EET Fuels/Sodali
The EET Fuels Stanlow refinery near Liverpool.

The two firms said the Gowy Green Hydrogen project could be operational as early as 2028, with feasibility studies complete and site investigation works underway.

The companies expect to submit a planning application in 2025 ahead of any final investment decision.

EET Hydrogen green hydrogen lead Jess Ledger said the north west of England “continues to lead in decarbonising industry and power through low-carbon hydrogen”.

“Gowy Green is a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio of low carbon hydrogen projects, supporting our mission to be the leading low-carbon hydrogen business in the UK,” Ledger said.

SSE Thermal director of business development Hannah Bronwin said scaling up green hydrogen production will be “essential” to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries.

Stanlow hydrogen

The Gowy Green project is the latest in a series of hydrogen developments EET, formerly known as Essar Oil UK, is progressing at Stanlow.

In June, EET Fuels confirmed it will become the first supplier of hydrogen-generated electricity to the UK grid from the Stanlow facility at Ellesmere Port.

EET Fuels is also planning to construct Europe’s first hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant at Stanlow by 2027.

A visualisation of a planned hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant at the Stanlow oil refinery operated by EET. © Supplied by Essar Energy Transit
A visualisation of a planned hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant at the Stanlow oil refinery operated by EET.

It comes after EET Hydrogen plans for a 1.35 GW blue hydrogen production hub at Stanlow were approved by a local council in January.

The hydrogen projects form part of the wider HyNet decarbonisation cluster, which plans to capture CO2 from industrial processes for offshore storage in the Irish Sea.

Meanwhile, SSE Renewables recently cancelled plans to produce green hydrogen from the fourth phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

 

