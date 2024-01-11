Plans for UK’s largest hydrogen production hub approved in Cheshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Plans for UK’s largest hydrogen production hub approved in Cheshire

By Mathew Perry
11/01/2024, 8:06 am
© Supplied by EET HydrogenTo go with story by Mathew Perry. UK's largest hydrogen production hub Picture shows; Planned EET Hydrogen production facility in Cheshire. NA. Supplied by EET Hydrogen Date; Unknown
To go with story by Mathew Perry. UK's largest hydrogen production hub Picture shows; Planned EET Hydrogen production facility in Cheshire. NA. Supplied by EET Hydrogen Date; Unknown

Plans for a 1.35GW blue hydrogen production facility have been approved by a local council in Cheshire.

Cheshire West & Chester Council approved plans by Essar Energy Transition (EET) Hydrogen to build the UK’s first large scale, low carbon hydrogen production plant at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Consisting of two plants (HPP1 and HPP2), EET said the hydrogen hub will enable local industrial and power generation businesses to switch from fossil fuels to low carbon energy.

The development forms part of the HyNet industrial decarbonisation cluster.

Under the plans, up to 97 per cent of the carbon emitted from the production process will be captured and stored permanently in depleted gas fields under Liverpool Bay.

The hydrogen produced at the plant will be used locally by the Essar refinery and other major manufacturers in the region.

These will include Tata Chemicals, Encirc and Pilkington, and EET said the plans will create the first low carbon refining operations, glass and chemicals manufacturing sites in the world.

In total, EET expects the project to reduce the North West’s carbon emissions by 2.5 million tonnes every year – the equivalent of taking 1.1 million cars off the roads.

EET plans to develop the hydrogen hub in several phases with the first plant (HPP1) at 350MW capacity.

Following this, the second (HPP2) will target 1,000MW capacity with an overall target capacity of 4,000MW+ by 2030.

EET Hydrogen HPP1 project manager Richard Holden said the project is the largest low carbon hydrogen project in the UK and “one of the most advanced in the world”.

“It is a vital piece of the North West’s journey to net zero, underpinning HyNet and providing the opportunity for manufacturers in the region to decarbonise their processes and support UK jobs,” Mr Holden said.

“We have worked closely with regional stakeholders and are delighted to obtain this important approval for the project as we move from ambition to action.”

EET said construction is expected to start on HPP1 in 2024 with low carbon hydrogen produced at the site by 2027.

EET Hydrogen is a joint venture between refining giant Essar Oil UK, and hydrogen specialist Progressive Energy

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts