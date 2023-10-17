Eni agrees terms for ‘world first’ CCS business model at UK’s HyNet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Eni agrees terms for ‘world first’ CCS business model at UK’s HyNet

By Andrew Dykes
17/10/2023, 4:02 pm
© Supplied by HyNetNatural gas would be converted into low carbon hydrogen at Stanlow Refinery from 2026 under the HyNet partners' plans.
Natural gas would be converted into low carbon hydrogen at Stanlow Refinery from 2026 under the HyNet partners' plans.

Eni has reached an agreement in principle with the UK Government over the regulatory framework which will govern its HyNet carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the UK.

Eni (MIL:ENI) confirmed on Tuesday it had signed a ‘heads of terms’ agreement with the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), setting out key terms and conditions for “economic, regulatory and governance” models for the transport and storage of CO2 at the scheme in the northwest of England.

The announcement coincided with the Carbon Capture and Storage Association’s (CCSA) annual conference in Westminster, where Secretary of State Claire Coutinho also announced a plan by government to publish its vision for the CCUS sector later in the year.

Alongside the East Coast Cluster, HyNet was selected as one of the two Track-1 CCUS clusters to receive funding from the UK government in November 2021.

Eni leads the CCS portion of consortium, which intends to store up to 4.5 million tonnes of C02 per year before the end of the decade, rising to a potential 10 million tonnes from 2030 onwards. Additional linked facilities would also supply up to 4GW green and blue hydrogen to consumers around the region.

The Italian energy major said principles outlined in the new heads of terms would allow the completion of “definitive agreements” supporting the scheme in the coming months.

hynet east coast cluster ccus © HyNet
HyNet

Eni secured a CO2 appraisal and storage license for Liverpool Bay in October 2021, as well as a further permit to examine storage potential at the Hewett field as part of the UK’s first carbon storage licensing round this summer.

The latter would enable development of a second UK CCS hub supporting decarbonisation at the Bacton Energy Hub and Thames Estuary on the east coast.

It said development of the HyNet cluster would help to preserve “thousands” of local jobs by supporting the decarbonisation of cement, energy, chemicals and by attracting investment into new industries.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, commented: “CCS will play a critical role in energy transition, cutting safely emissions from industries that currently don’t have the technology to do so another way.

“Today’s agreement is a significant step towards establishing a significant new industry for the country. The Heads of Terms outline a regulated model that can help the CCS industry achieve scale and provide the certainty needed for private sector investment.

“This kind of close cooperation with the public sector will be critical to developing the kind of groundbreaking projects we need to address the climate challenge”.

It follows warnings from industry earlier this year that other key elements of the HyNet cluster could face years of waiting unless government accelerated its discussions on hydrogen business models too.

However carbon capture advocates have been more positive, with CCSA UK director Olivia Powis suggesting this month that there has been “no signal” the government’s £20bn of planned funding for CCS would be at risk following a general election.

