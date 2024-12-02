‘World first’ domestic hydrogen pipeline network completed in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

‘World first’ domestic hydrogen pipeline network completed in Scotland

By Mathew Perry
02/12/2024, 12:16 pm Updated: 02/12/2024, 2:21 pm
© Supplied by SGNThe SGN construction team responsible for installing the H100 Fife hydrogen network.
The SGN construction team responsible for installing the H100 Fife hydrogen network.

UK gas distribution company SGN has completed a “world first” domestic hydrogen gas network in Levenmouth as part of its H100 Fife project.

The £32 million trial will provide green hydrogen for domestic use to homes in Buckhaven and Denbeath using an 8.4km pipeline network.

An SGN spokesperson said the network will run past just over a thousand homes in the area, with around 300 households previously expressing interest in the trial.

As part of the project, residents can sign up to have their boilers and radiators replaced to run on hydrogen to decarbonise their home heating and cooking.

The green hydrogen supplied to the H100 network will be produced by electrolysis using electricity from a dedicated 7 MW offshore wind turbine.

SGN estimates the project will save the equivalent of 2,208kg of CO2 per household each year, and around 3,000 tonnes over its lifetime.

H100 Fife distribution manager Max Biret thanked the “trust, patience and cooperation” of the Levenmouth community while the project is delivered.

© Supplied by SGN
H100 Fife distribution manager Max Biret with a hydrogen pipe.

“Having this new network in place means we can start converting customers to green hydrogen once our production and storage site is ready next year,” Biret said.

“We’re still welcoming more customers to join if you live in the network area. We’ll support you every step of the way through your energy transition.”

Alongside delivering the pipeline network, SGN is working to upskill local gas engineers as well as partnering with Fife College to open a hydrogen training facility in 2025.

SMART Utilities construction manager Stuart Russel was part of the team that installed the new network in Fife, and will soon begin connecting participating homes.

“I was born and bred in Fife and feel very proud to be delivering this world first green energy project for the local community,” he said.

© Supplied by SGN
A hydrogen training facility will open at Fife College early next year as part of the H100 Fife project.

Hydrogen for home heating doubts

The company said the H100 Fife trial will provide “critical evidence” to support future policy decisions on hydrogen for home heating.

It comes after similar village trials in the English villages of Whitby and Redcar were scrapped following community pushback.

Following the Redcar decision, the UK government decided to delay a hydrogen heating town pilot scheme until 2026.

The delay, alongside the increasing adoption of heat pumps and heat networks, has cast further doubt over the role of hydrogen in decarbonising home heating in the UK.

 

