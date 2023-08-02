Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Europe

Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

By Bloomberg
02/08/2023, 7:36 am
© Supplied by BSRShotwick Solar Park. Deeside, Wales.
Shotwick Solar Park. Deeside, Wales.

The European Union should take steps to stop the waste of solar energy and limit negative pricing in order to encourage investment, according to renewable energy groups.

While Europe will generate record amounts of solar power this summer, coal-dependent countries like Poland and the Czech Republic can switch off solar plants during times of unexpectedly low demand, 17 organizations said in a letter Tuesday to European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

“Due to the reliance on so-called ‘baseload’ and lack of clean system flexibility, highly emitting coal is being burned — and clean, low-cost solar energy is being wasted,” they said.

The EU is looking to boost its reliance on renewable power as it recovers from an historic energy crisis in the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Parts of the continent are also baking in record summer heat that has caused wildfires and increased drought risk, prompting officials to encourage less usage of fossil fuels.

Although energy prices have plunged to a fraction of their levels at the height of the crisis, volatility is commom in short-term markets where there are huge changes in supply according to the weather. Prices can turn negative when there is more power supply on the grid than needed to meet demand.

“Unaddressed volatility of energy prices, and too frequent negative prices endanger investments” in new solar photovoltaic assets, the groups said, adding that price swings will be the “new normal.”

The groups called for limits on how much solar power can be curtailed, the acceleration of permitting on electric grids and the promotion of hybrid solar projects, among other steps. They also called for steps to deal with negative pricing, including cost sharing by fossil generators.

The EU should “ensure that the economic framework doesn’t give the wrong signal to investors in the transition period,” they said.

