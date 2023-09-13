Ørsted makes first UK solar play with shares in one of country’s largest sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / UK

Ørsted makes first UK solar play with shares in one of country’s largest sites

By Andrew Dykes
13/09/2023, 10:29 am
© OrstedOrsted logo at its Gentofte headquarters.
Ørsted has entered its first solar project in the UK, buying a share in a 740MW development site in Nottinghamshire.

The One Earth Solar Farm is a proposed 740MW project including battery storage, based around Fleborough near the border of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Co-developed with PS Renewables, once operational the scheme would generate enough electricity to power up to 200,000 homes, making it one of the largest solar sites in the country.

It will connect into the existing National Grid substation located at High Marnham, the site of a former coal power station.

© PS Renewables
Plans for One Earth Solar Farm.

Ørsted (ORSTED:CO) said it intends to take a “phased ownership” in the project with the achievement of key milestones, ahead of a proposed commercial operation date “before 2030.”

The developers have also identified several potential routes to market for power offtake, including contracts for difference (CfD) and corporate power purchase agreements.

Designated as a nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIP), a public consultation on their plans is set to start on 27 September 2023, ahead of a development consent order (DCO) submission planned for 2025.

Ørsted said the project would contribute to wider plans to reach 17.5GW of onshore capacity by 2030. It currently has over 5.7 GW of onshore renewables in operation, under construction or consented across the United States and Europe, including 711 MW of solar PV and storage installed across its portfolio, and a further 1,751MW under construction.

It recently upped its portfolio in Ireland via the announcement of its first solar farm at Ballinrea (65 MW) near Carrigaline in Cork and the acquisition of the 160 MW Garreenleen project earlier this year, bringing Ireland’s solar pipeline to a total in excess of 600 MW.

Ørsted senior VP of onshore for Europe, Kieran White, said: “With a strong Irish onshore portfolio already in place, we are delighted to begin our journey in the UK solar market with PS Renewables, who have been successfully delivering large-scale solar projects for more than a decade.”

PS Renewables co-owner Matt Hazell added: “The One Earth Solar Farm  stands to make an important contribution to the national decarbonisation effort. Our expertise in solar energy and Ørsted’s renewables track record make this a compelling project.”

Meanwhile, the group is battling soaring costs and diminishing returns on its offshore wind portfolio in the UK and US, with CEO Mads Nipper saying the group was reserving its rights to walk away from projects that are no longer economic.

