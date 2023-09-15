EDF hails ‘summer of storage’ as over 200MW of UK capacity approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Storage

EDF hails ‘summer of storage’ as over 200MW of UK capacity approved

By Andrew Dykes
15/09/2023, 7:26 am
© EDFRender of plans for an EDF battery site in Sundon.
EDF Renewables UK has been awarded planning approval for three new battery sites across the UK, amounting to more than 200MW of capacity.

The energy developer intends to build three schemes at sites in Kent, Norwich and Essex which  it says will be instrumental in supporting the move to a decarbonised electricity system.

The first unit – a 57 MW/114 MWh lithium-ion facility in Braintree, Essex – is the latest project to receive planning approval, and is expected to begin construction in early 2024, with the aim of being operational in early 2025.

A further 114 MW/228 MWh site in Swainsthorpe, Norwich, was consented at the end of August and is expected to begin construction in early 2024.

And a 50MW/100 MWh battery facility near Sellindge, Kent, received consent in July.

All three schemes are co-located with nearby solar projects. EDF said investment in new technologies such as energy stoareg would help “maximise benefits” of renewables by storing surplus energy and enabling a more “resilient, stable and reliable” grid.

The UK has seen a surge in the volume of storage on the grid as developers look to capitalise on both price volatility and the constraints of the current grid systems. As of Q2 2023, total battery capacity in the UK reached up to 2.9 GW, and is forecast to hit 4GW by the end of the year.

Currently, EDF has two 50-MW battery facilities operational in Kemsley and Oxford, with two more sites in the West Midlands becoming operational this autumn, and a further two sites currently in construction.

The company intends to deliver up to 2GW of transmission-connected battery storage and high-volume power connections through its so-called “energy superhub” approach – sites which combine batteries and power infrastructure for EV charging.

Simone Sullivan, head of storage at EDF Renewables UK said: “The approval of our Sellindge, Norwich and Braintree battery storage facilities is an active proof point of the growing momentum behind battery storage and we are really pleased with the progress we’ve been able to make over the summer.

“We are taking an important step towards creating a smarter, cleaner and more resilient electricity system that will enable the transition to renewables that we need as we look to tackle the climate crisis.

“What we’re doing is not only providing the battery technology needed to improve grid flexibility but also co-locating it near our planned solar farms – breaking new ground to ensure a zero-carbon energy system for these regions.”

