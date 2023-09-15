Oil giants to explore projects with Brazilian green energy group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Oil giants to explore projects with Brazilian green energy group

By Andrew Dykes
15/09/2023, 7:49 am
© Supplied by TotalEnergiesL-R TotalEnergies CEO and chairman Patrick Pouyanne, Casa dos Ventos CEO Lucas Araripe and Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates.
L-R TotalEnergies CEO and chairman Patrick Pouyanne, Casa dos Ventos CEO Lucas Araripe and Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates.

TotalEnergies, Casa dos Ventos Holding and Petrobras have signed an agreement to explore opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen in Brazil.

In a statement on Friday the trio said the newly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) would see them jointly study opportunities for “investment and offtake” in onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and low-carbon hydrogen in the country.

It comes nearly a year after TotalEnergies formed a new joint venture with the Brazilian wind developer Casa dos Ventos.

TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) paid around $550 million and up to $30 million in earn-out to complete the acquisition, in exchange for around one-third (34%) of the Brazil-based JV. Casa dos Ventos holds the remaining 66%.

At the time the developer’s portfolio included 700 MW of operational onshore wind capacity, 1 GW of onshore wind under construction, and a combined 2.8 GW of onshore wind and 1.6 GW of solar projects under “well advanced development”, with completion dates in the next five years.

But the JV would also have access to  a further portfolio as development matures, which could total at least 6 GW, TotalEnergies said.

Total Eren – the power producing arm which the group formally acquired earlier in the summer – also has several generating assets across Brazil.

Meanwhile Petrobras has also stepped up its efforts, this year signing a letter of intent which would see it pair with Norway’s Equinor to study the technical, economic, and environmental feasibility of up to seven offshore projects off the Brazilian coast, which could generate up to 14.5 GW.

The Norwegian state-backed energy giant already had a sizable solar portfolio in the country in late 2018 via the acquisition of the 162MW Apodi complex, followed last year by a stake in the 530MW Mendubim scheme.

“Brazil is a great country for developing renewable energies. We are therefore delighted to join forces with Casa dos Ventos and Petrobras to identify potential synergies between our activities, and thus develop profitable renewables opportunities”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

