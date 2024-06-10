Scottish National Investment Bank invests another £10m in FOR EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Transport

Scottish National Investment Bank invests another £10m in FOR EV

By Lauren Sutherland
11/06/2024, 12:17 am
© Supplied by FOR EVElectric vehicle at Stena Line Loch Ryan ferry port at Cairnryan, near Stranraer.
FOR EV has unveiled its latest installation of a rapid electric vehicle charging facility at Stena Line's Loch Ryan ferry port at Cairnryan, near Stranraer. 

The Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) has invested a further £10 million into electric vehicle charge point operator, FOR EV.

This brings investment by SNIB behind the Edinburgh-based firm to £22m since 2021. The initial investment was made with the aim  of creating a network of over 1,700 EV charging points in Scotland.

SNIB executive director Andy Clapp said: “The provision of sufficient charging points is an essential part of Scotland’s net zero transition.

“We are pleased to back FOR EV’s ambitious plans and its ability to grow and scale as a company, delivering widespread environmental and economic impact.”

Ferry port chargers

News of the latest cash injection comes as FOR EV confirmed the installation of a rapid electric vehicle charging facility at the Loch Ryan ferry port at Cairnryan, near Stranraer.

The new charging hub, which can charge eight electric vehicles simultaneously and provide around 320 charging sessions a day, is the result of a public-private joint venture between FOR EV and regional economic development agency South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE). SOSE has invested £170,000 into the facility within the “landside” area of the port, which forms part of the UK’s busiest domestic short sea route, Cairnryan-Belfast.

Further, Police Scotland has been given private access to two additional charging stations in the area.

© Supplied by FOR EV
FOR EV executive director, sales & innovations Europe Lindsay Wallace with Donna Mounce, economic infrastructure development specialist at South of Scotland Enterprise. Image: FOR EV

Lindsay Wallace, executive director for sales and innovation Europe of FOR EV, said the group plans to expand further in the south of Scotland area. He said: “The £10m of follow-on investment from the bank will support our ambitious plans to further improve EV infrastructure across the country.

“For example, we hope to work with SOSE to explore other prospective charging sites that will help accelerate the development of a robust EV infrastructure for Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.”

However, with the slackening of governmental mandates the transition to electric vehicles, commercially and domestically, has proven slower than expected.

FOR EV is a Scottish electric vehicle charging point installation and operation company, whose wider goal is to support the transition to electric vehicles in the larger pursuit of a net-zero Scotland.

