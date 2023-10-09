Harbour partners with ‘innovative’ wave energy project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal

Harbour partners with ‘innovative’ wave energy project

By Ryan Duff
09/10/2023, 1:24 pm
© Supplied by Mocean/ Colin KeldieMocean Energy Blue X wave energy project off the coast of Orkney
Mocean Energy Blue X in operation at at EMEC Scapa Flow wave energy test site. EMEC Orkney.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, has partnered with Mocean Energy to harness wave energy to power offshore installations.

Mocean currently has its Blue X wave energy converter stationed off the coast of Orkney and according to Harbour: “Early results are positive with Blue X operating as expected in wave heights of over 5 metres.”

The oil and gas operator explained that offshore platforms usually have subsea infrastructure attached to them and that this infrastructure below the waves need “a constant and stable power supply.”

This project, called ‘Renewables for Subsea Power’, aims to meet subsea infrastructure’s demand for energy while cutting costs and slashing carbon emissions.

Harbour Energy wrote on LinkedIn: “We’re very pleased to be a key partner in an innovative new project to try and harness the power of the seas to help provide low-carbon power to offshore installations.”

The £2m initiative, which is currently operational in Orkney, has connected Mocean Energy’s Blue X wave energy converter with a Halo underwater battery developed by Aberdeen intelligent energy management specialists, Verlume.

The Blue X wave energy project aims to do away with long umbilicals from main local platforms and use green wave energy to meet demands.

Blue X is designed to harness wave energy to provide low-carbon power to subsea equipment through a subsea battery. This power can also help power an autonomous underwater vehicle used for subsea inspections.

The green energy converter’s battery is then connected to a subsea electronics module provided by Baker Hughes.

The project’s autonomous underwater vehicle has been supplied by Transmark.

Renewables for Subsea Power has also received grant funding for Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre.

Mocean and Aker Solutions partner on wave project

Previously, it was announced that Mocean signed an agreement with Aker Solutions on a project that aims to use wave power to supply energy to small North Sea tiebacks.

The partners will target the development of at least one concept study into a pilot project at sea, through various routes, including multi-customer joint industry projects.

Aker Solutions will supply the complete ocean-power system — including overall subsea system integration, system engineering support and subsea equipment plans.

Mocean Energy will supply the wave energy technology, wave energy specific project engineering and energy analysis for remote power delivery.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts