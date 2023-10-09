Harbour partners with ‘innovative’ wave energy project

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, has partnered with Mocean Energy to harness wave energy to power offshore installations.

Mocean currently has its Blue X wave energy converter stationed off the coast of Orkney and according to Harbour: “Early results are positive with Blue X operating as expected in wave heights of over 5 metres.”

The oil and gas operator explained that offshore platforms usually have subsea infrastructure attached to them and that this infrastructure below the waves need “a constant and stable power supply.”

This project, called ‘Renewables for Subsea Power’, aims to meet subsea infrastructure’s demand for energy while cutting costs and slashing carbon emissions.

Harbour Energy wrote on LinkedIn: “We’re very pleased to be a key partner in an innovative new project to try and harness the power of the seas to help provide low-carbon power to offshore installations.”

The £2m initiative, which is currently operational in Orkney, has connected Mocean Energy’s Blue X wave energy converter with a Halo underwater battery developed by Aberdeen intelligent energy management specialists, Verlume.

The Blue X wave energy project aims to do away with long umbilicals from main local platforms and use green wave energy to meet demands.

Blue X is designed to harness wave energy to provide low-carbon power to subsea equipment through a subsea battery. This power can also help power an autonomous underwater vehicle used for subsea inspections.

The green energy converter’s battery is then connected to a subsea electronics module provided by Baker Hughes.

The project’s autonomous underwater vehicle has been supplied by Transmark.

Renewables for Subsea Power has also received grant funding for Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre.

Mocean and Aker Solutions partner on wave project

Previously, it was announced that Mocean signed an agreement with Aker Solutions on a project that aims to use wave power to supply energy to small North Sea tiebacks.

The partners will target the development of at least one concept study into a pilot project at sea, through various routes, including multi-customer joint industry projects.

Aker Solutions will supply the complete ocean-power system — including overall subsea system integration, system engineering support and subsea equipment plans.

Mocean Energy will supply the wave energy technology, wave energy specific project engineering and energy analysis for remote power delivery.