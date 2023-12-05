Orbital Marine to help unlock Canadian tidal stream project

Orbital Marine Power is set to deploy its tidal stream device at a pioneering test facility in Canada’s Bay of Fundy.

Orkney-headquartered Orbital announced it had been named as the technology partner for Eauclaire Tidal, a project developer looking to build a new scheme at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE).

The agreement covers one of the company’s 2.4MW O2X machines, which would be deployed at the facility in the fast-flowing waters of the Minas Passage.

Pending regulatory approval, Orbital said its technology can be deployed following a licence transfer and technology change by Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (NRR), signed earlier this year.

The final timing of deployment will be confirmed after a Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) assessment process has been completed.

The company’s first O2 machine – still the world’s most powerful tidal turbine connected to the UK grid – was deployed in the waters off Orkney in 2021 and has been producing electricity for the grid since.

The 2MW unit is expected to operate in the waters of the Fall of Warness over the next 15 years.

Commenting on its latest progress in Canada, Orbital CEO Andrew Scott said: “We are pleased to take these first steps towards working with Eauclaire Tidal on Orbital’s first international project opportunity.

“FORCE is a world class facility and, if a clear regulatory and long-term licencing process can be established, the tidal stream resource in the Bay of Fundy represents a significant opportunity to decarbonise the Nova Scotia energy system and provide clean, predictable power more widely.

FORCE’s Lindsay Bennett added: “It’s exciting to see Orbital seeking to deploy in Nova Scotia waters and find another partner to help cut emissions and fight the impacts of climate change. We look forward to working with the O2 team on their first North American project and supporting their successful deployment.”

It marks the latest success for Orbital after the firm was awarded an option agreement from Crown Estate Scotland for a further tidal energy project off Orkney earlier this year.

Set for the Westray Firth, the firm plans to build a scheme totalling 30MW, with over £120m of domestic supply chain spending promised as a result.