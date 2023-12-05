Orbital Marine to help unlock Canadian tidal stream project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wave & Tidal / Americas

Orbital Marine to help unlock Canadian tidal stream project

By Andrew Dykes
05/12/2023, 1:57 pm
© Supplied by Orbital Marine PowerOrbital tidal turbine
The O2 tidal turbine. Orkney.

Orbital Marine Power is set to deploy its tidal stream device at a pioneering test facility in Canada’s Bay of Fundy.

Orkney-headquartered Orbital announced it had been named as the technology partner for Eauclaire Tidal, a project developer looking to build a new scheme at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE).

The agreement covers one of the company’s 2.4MW O2X machines, which would be deployed at the facility in the fast-flowing waters of the Minas Passage.

Pending regulatory approval, Orbital said its technology can be deployed following a licence transfer and technology change by Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (NRR), signed earlier this year.

The final timing of deployment will be confirmed after a Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) assessment process has been completed.

The company’s first O2 machine – still the world’s most powerful tidal turbine connected to the UK grid – was deployed in the waters off Orkney in 2021 and has been producing electricity for the grid since.

The 2MW unit is expected to operate in the waters of the Fall of Warness over the next 15 years.

Commenting on its latest progress in Canada, Orbital CEO Andrew Scott said: “We are pleased to take these first steps towards working with Eauclaire Tidal on Orbital’s first international project opportunity.

“FORCE is a world class facility and, if a clear regulatory and long-term licencing process can be established, the tidal stream resource in the Bay of Fundy represents a significant opportunity to decarbonise the Nova Scotia energy system and provide clean, predictable power more widely.

FORCE’s Lindsay Bennett added: “It’s exciting to see Orbital seeking to deploy in Nova Scotia waters and find another partner to help cut emissions and fight the impacts of climate change. We look forward to working with the O2 team on their first North American project and supporting their successful deployment.”

It marks the latest success for Orbital after the firm was awarded an option agreement from Crown Estate Scotland for a further tidal energy project off Orkney earlier this year.

Set for the Westray Firth, the firm plans to build a scheme totalling 30MW, with over £120m of domestic supply chain spending promised as a result.

Recommended for you

Tags

Latest Posts