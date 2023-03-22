New 30MW tidal energy project set for Orkney waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

New 30MW tidal energy project set for Orkney waters

By Ryan Duff
22/03/2023, 3:21 pm
Orbital Marine Power to bring 30-megawatt tidal project to Orkney.
Orbital Marine Power to bring 30-megawatt tidal project to Orkney.

Orbital Marine Power has announced it has been awarded an Option Agreement from Crown Estate Scotland for a new tidal energy project in Orkney.

Set for the Westray Firth, Orbital is to bring the 30-megawatt project to the island it calls home.

Expected to result in over £120m of domestic supply chain spending, the project is set to create hundreds of jobs across construction and around a dozen new permanent jobs locally, providing operations and maintenance services.

Andrew Scott, chief executive at Orbital, said: “As the UK looks to accelerate the decarbonisation of its energy system, we firmly believe tidal projects can bring unique benefits while harnessing a perfectly predictable and secure source of renewable energy.

“We’re proud to be building that vision in Orkney with this investment in our Westray Project.”

The firm has already confirmed it has a grid connection in place to service the project t, which is located adjacent to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) facility.

This is where Orbital has previously deployed the 2MW O2, which is the world’s most powerful tidal turbine in commercial operation.

Orkney transmission connection

Ofgem recently announced it is minded to approve a new 220MW transmission connection, to be built from the Scottish mainland to service renewable power exports from the islands.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland, commented: “These are exciting times for tidal stream energy.

“Progress with Orbital’s Westray project is a vote of confidence in the potential here in the isles and demonstrates exactly why expanding grid capacity for Orkney has been so important.

“This good news is also evidence of the need for a more robust strategy from the government on tidal stream deployment, including continued and expanded backing in the next round of Contracts for Difference funding.

“We need to continue to ramp up development in the years to come.”

Project scope

To produce the 30MW needed for the Option Agreement, 12 Orbital devices will be installed across the site.

The Orbital team is engaged with stakeholders and is progressing environmental studies, with a view to reaching consent application as soon as possible.

Crown Estate Scotland’ Sian Wilson said: “The Orbital team has successfully secured development rights to progress the tidal energy site located in the Westray Firth which offers a great opportunity to tap into the vast tidal energy resource within Orkney Waters.

“The predictable nature of tidal energy means such projects will perform a crucial role as we transition to a decarbonised energy system and build Scotland’s blue economy.”

