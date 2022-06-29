Seajacks bags accommodation contracts for Dogger Bank installation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Seajacks bags accommodation contracts for Dogger Bank installation

Seajacks UK has signed three new contracts to provide accommodation for technicians during commissioning of the Dogger Bank windfarm, off the Yorkshire coast.
By Andrew Dykes
29/06/2022, 4:22 pm
© Supplied by Seajacks UKSeajacks NG2500X class vessel.
Seajacks NG2500X class vessel.

Seajacks – a unit of wind farm services group Eneti – will deploy one of its NG2500X class vessels to accommodate technicians during the hook-up and commissioning of offshore substations across all three phases of construction at the project.

The contract will commence in Q2 2023 and will see the vessel return to the wind farm in both 2024 and 2025.

Seajacks said it would be “further optimise” the vessel for substation work, which would allow onboard accommodation to rise to a total of 140 people.

Billed as the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank project is being developed across three equally sized stages, A, B and C.

The first two, Dogger Bank A and B, are joint ventures between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Eni (20%). In November, SSE Renewables and Equinor announced that Eni would also take a 20% stake in the final phase, Dogger Bank C.

Onshore infrastructure works for all phases of the project are already underway, with completion scheduled for 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively.

Meanwhile, steel fabricator Smulders said it had shipped the first of 95 transition pieces bound for the project in April.

Seajacks chief executive Blair Ainslie said: “We are delighted that Dogger Bank Wind Farm has awarded these contracts to Seajacks UK. Our self-propelled NG2500X jack up vessels are a tried and tested method of minimising weather downtime when commissioning offshore substation platforms.

“This new investment in the vessel will maximise local and UK content, because we will undertake the upgrade works at PD Ports Teesport UK facility. The project will also be managed by the onshore teams who work out of our Great Yarmouth headquarters,” he added.

Last month, the company confirmed two new high specification GustoMSC NG-16000X vessels – named Nessie and Siren – would be added to its fleet in 2024 and 2025.

The high-spec vessels will be used in offshore turbine construction, enabling installation of turbines capable of generating in excess of 14MW.

