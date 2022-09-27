‘Offshore wind is the Beatles of energy’, says BP renewables boss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A senior renewables figure at BP (LON: BP) has likened offshore wind to, arguably, the biggest rock band of all time.

In his speech at WindEnergy Hamburg, Matthias Bausenwein listed several reasons why the green energy source is akin to seminal UK group the Beatles.

“Pioneering change” and “shaking up the industry” were among the comparisons drawn by BP’s senior of vice president of offshore wind.

He also outlined the need for focus on planning, policy, people and perseverance to spur on offshore wind deployment, dubbing the factors the ‘fab four’.

Mr Bausenwein said: “While the global growth in offshore wind should be celebrated, together, we need to do more.

“The world actually needs to double the rate of offshore wind build-out. That’s to have any hope of meeting the goals set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The good news is that it can be achieved. But, just as the Beatles needed a great manager to fulfil their potential, offshore wind needs its own helping hand. That’s where we all come in.

“We can turn offshore wind’s formative years into formidable ones and in turn, get it on track to help the world meet its climate targets.

“I want to outline four ways we can do that. Our own fab four, if you like. Four areas around planning, policy, people and perseverance.”

BP gets by with ‘a little help from our friends’

Mr Bausenwein, previously of Orsted, underlined the strides BP is making in offshore wind, as the oil giant continues its push to become an integrated energy company.

In the UK, the London-listed supermajor is developing two major projects, one in the Irish Sea and one off the east coast of Scotland.

The latter, called Morven, was secured as part of the ScotWind leasing round, the results of which were announced earlier this year.

© Supplied by BP

BP is developing both projects, which have the potential to power almost six million homes, in partnership with German firm EnBW.

“It will take a team effort to further accelerate the growth of offshore wind. And like the Beatles, at BP we get by with a little help from our friends – great people in offshore wind like EnBW in the UK,” said Mr Bausenwein.

Plans to open Hamburg offshore wind office

He also used the conference to unveil BP’s plans to open a dedicated offshore wind office in Hamburg.

As it stands, the company already has 4,000 workers based in Germany involved in a range of areas, including green hydrogen and petrol stations.

“And we will have more employees based here soon,” confirmed Mr Bausenwein.

He said: “I can announce today that we plan to open a dedicated offshore wind office right here in Hamburg.

© Bloomberg

“We’re excited by this and will have more to say soon – It’s all part of our commitment to offshore wind, to Germany, and this great city.

“As you have heard, we have many different businesses here, as we do in many countries around the world. Why am I mentioning this?

“I truly think we can do even more when we integrate our businesses; offer customers a range of energy solutions, rather than just one.

“Much like the Beatles. Individually they were great, but they could do so much more together. The same is true with energy.”