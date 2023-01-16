Boskalis hits 100 offshore wind projects

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boskalis has hit a special milestone as the heavy lift firm begins work on its 100th offshore wind farm project.

The Dutch company has bagged a contract to construct a large wind farm off the coast of the United States.

The scope of work includes the transportation and installation of the turbine foundations and power cables, for which two crane vessels, and several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed.

It follows a “busy year” for Boskalis in the offshore wind market.

Its Bokalift 1 and 2 vessels, as well as the fallpipe vessel Seahorse, were active on “various projects” in Taiwan.

Meanwhile survey fleet site investigation campaigns were carried out for “numerous offshore wind projects” in the US and Europe.

Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis: “We are proud to have reached the milestone of our 100th offshore wind farm with the award of this wonderful project. It illustrates the leading role we have established in the offshore wind market over the past decade. In those ten years, we were involved in the realization of almost half of all offshore wind farms worldwide, excluding the Chinese market. With our combination of hydraulic engineering and offshore activities, we are making a unique contribution to the global energy transition.”