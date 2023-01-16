Boskalis hits 100 offshore wind projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Boskalis hits 100 offshore wind projects

Boskalis has hit a special milestone as the heavy lift firm begins work on its 100th offshore wind farm project.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/01/2023, 11:36 am
© Supplied by BoskalisBoskalis offshore wind
Boskalis' Bokalift 2 vessel installing wind turbine jackets off Taiwan.

The Dutch company has bagged a contract to construct a large wind farm off the coast of the United States.

The scope of work includes the transportation and installation of the turbine foundations and power cables, for which two crane vessels, and several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed.

It follows a “busy year” for Boskalis in the offshore wind market.

Its Bokalift 1 and 2 vessels, as well as the fallpipe vessel Seahorse, were active on “various projects” in Taiwan.

Boskalis’ cable laying vessel Ndurance

Meanwhile survey fleet site investigation campaigns were carried out for “numerous offshore wind projects” in the US and Europe.

Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis: “We are proud to have reached the milestone of our 100th offshore wind farm with the award of this wonderful project. It illustrates the leading role we have established in the offshore wind market over the past decade. In those ten years, we were involved in the realization of almost half of all offshore wind farms worldwide, excluding the Chinese market. With our combination of hydraulic engineering and offshore activities, we are making a unique contribution to the global energy transition.”

