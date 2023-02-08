‘New era’ for wind industry as Vestas makes blade recycling breakthrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

‘New era’ for wind industry as Vestas makes blade recycling breakthrough

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/02/2023, 11:55 am Updated: 08/02/2023, 11:57 am
Vestas wind turbine blades
Protective covers sit on wind turbine blades as they are moved at the Vestas Wind Systems A/S blade factory in Lem, Denmark, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013. Photographer: Freya Ingrid Morales/Bloomberg

Vestas has unveiled a crucial new technology that could put an end to decommissioned wind turbine blades being sent for scrap.

The Danish manufacturing company says its solution “renders epoxy-based turbine blades as circular”, without the need for design or composition changes.

By combining newly discovered chemical technology, and partnerships with Olin and Stena Recycling, the method can be applied to blades currently in operation.

Once matured, it will eliminate the need for blade redesign, or landfill disposal of epoxy-based blades when they are decommissioned.

Lisa Ekstrand, vice president and head of sustainability at Vestas, said: “Until now, the wind industry has believed that turbine blade material calls for a new approach to design and manufacture to be either recyclable, or beyond this, circular, at end of life. Going forward, we can now view old epoxy-based blades as a source of raw material.

“Once this new technology is implemented at scale, legacy blade material currently sitting in landfill, as well as blade material in active windfarms, can be disassembled, and re-used. This signals a new era for the wind industry, and accelerates our journey towards achieving circularity.”

WindEurope expects around 25,000 tonnes of blades to reach the end of their operational life annually by 2025.

Recycling old wind turbine blades has previously proved a tough nut to crack for the industry.

The resilient chemical properties of epoxy resin meant it was was believed to be impossible to break down into re-usable components.

As a result, many companies have been attempting to replace or modify epoxy resin with alternatives that can be more easily treated.

But Vestas’ solution is enabled by a novel chemical process that can chemically break down the substance into virgin-grade materials.

It was developed in collaboration with Aarhus University, Danish Technological Institute, and Olin.

Together the organisations form the CETEC project, a coalition of industry and academia established to investigate circular technology for turbine blades.

Mie Elholm Birkbak, specialist, innovation and concepts at Vestas, said: “The newly discovered chemical process shows that epoxy-based turbine blades, whether in operation or sitting in landfill, can be turned into a source of raw material to potentially build new turbine blades.

“As the chemical process relies on widely available chemicals, it is highly compatible for industrialisation, and can therefore be scaled up quickly.

“This innovation would not have been possible without the ground-breaking CETEC collaboration between industry and academia enabling our progress until this point.”

Through a newly established value chain, Vestas will now focus on scaling up the chemical disassembly process into a commercial solution.

Once mature, it will signal the “beginning of a circular economy for all existing, and future epoxy-based turbine blades”, the company claims.

Verghese Thomas, vice president, epoxy systems and growth platforms at Olin, said: “As the leading customer solution provider of innovative epoxy systems, Olin is proud to support the anticipated massive expansion in wind energy worldwide. By utilising unique technologies, together with our partners, we are ready to recover molecules and convert them into new epoxies that can be re-used in wind turbine blades. We are excited to bring our expertise and unique asset footprint to this partnership, and realize breakthrough sustainable material solutions for existing wind blades and those of the future.”

