Offshore wind inflation woes persist as mineral costs soar by 93% since 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Offshore wind inflation woes persist as mineral costs soar by 93% since 2020

By Hamish Penman
21/06/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 21/06/2023, 8:31 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergoffshore wind minerals

Fresh analysis has laid out plainly the mammoth cost increases swamping the world’s offshore wind industry.

Between the start of 2020 and March this year, the average price of seven metals key to the construction of turbines has risen by 93%.

Leading the way in cost increases is molybdenum – used to create the steel that holds turbines together – which has shot up by 285%.

And while the increase in other minerals, like zinc (23%), has been more modest, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are having to account for vastly reduced takings.

It is also forcing offshore wind developers to put the brakes on, at a time when net zero ambitions and soaring bills mean more is being demanded of the sector.

A total of 78 gigawatts (GW) of wind power capacity was added globally in 2022, the lowest level in the past three years, according to GlobalData Energy’s Adrian Mason.

The offshore wind sector is particularly susceptible to price increases given a sea situated turbine “requires a greater volume and variety of minerals” than those onshore, he added.

Analysts united in forecasts

Research consultancy Westwood Global Energy Group issued a note last week warning that inflation could cost offshore wind developers $280 billion over the next decade.

Moreover, around three quarters of respondents to a survey said they had begun to review the viability of their projects as a result of inflation.

A separate report from Moody’s, release in February, found that wind turbine manufacturers are struggling with margins, despite buoyant long-term forecasts for the sector.

Industry giants such as Vestas (CO:VWS), Siemens Gamesa and Nordex (DE:NDX1), are “struggling to achieve satisfactory profitability levels” in the face of rising interest rates and supply chain costs.

Higher prices for raw materials and energy, coupled with uncertain order intakes are a drag on the current credit quality of manufacturers and their suppliers, Moody’s said.

In mid-February the agency downgraded manufacturers Vestas and Flender due to what it described as “low profitability” and a belief it will take the companies longer than initially expected to restore margins.

Last year experts at Bracewell said the ballooning cost of raw materials will “definitely be a stumbling block” to the deployment of green energy projects.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts