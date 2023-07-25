Viking wind farm spend reaches £70 million

Since work began on the Viking onshore wind farm in Shetland in 2020, the project has spent more than £70 million.

Developer SSE Renewables has said over 70 companies in Shetland have taken on work relating to its project.

However, the company has said that the £70 million did not just go to Shetland-based businesses but “also the wider Scottish and UK supply chain.”

This cash flow going into local firms has created around 400 jobs during the ongoing construction of the Viking wind project.

Neil Gray, Scottish Government cabinet secretary for wellbeing economy, fair work and energy, recently visited the project, saying: “The construction of this project is already providing tangible benefits for the local workforce, supply chain and wider economy.

“I was pleased to visit the site and find out more about how the completion of this project will not only support our climate targets, but unlock further benefits for Shetland and its community.”

Shetland’s Bolts Car Hire is one of the local firms that have benefited from the development of Viking. The firm’s managing director John Garriock said the contact came at a “critical time”.

Mr Garriock said: “The project has supported not only our 26 car-hire employees but the wider company and Bolts’ supply chain of local providers and services.”

Recently, it was reported that the construction process for the Viking wind farm had hit the halfway point as the project’s 52nd Vestas V117 turbine was installed.

Once fully operational the scheme will be the most productive onshore wind farm in the UK, according to SSE Renewables.

The 52nd turbine – out of a total of 103 – is located in the northern sector of the 443 megawatt (MW) development.

Installation of turbine components got underway in February this year, with all the tower base sections erected across the site by mid-June.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

Onshore renewables development and construction director for SSE Renewables, Heather Donald, added: “Throughout the construction phase we have been committed to maximising opportunities for the local, Shetland, and wider Scottish supply chain which has helped create significant employment opportunities.

“At peak, construction it has created around 400 jobs with a further 35 full-time local operation and maintenance jobs expected throughout its lifetime.

“The project continues at pace, and we recently celebrated the halfway point in the turbine installation programme which will see 103 turbines erected.”