Viking wind farm spend reaches £70 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Viking wind farm spend reaches £70 million

By Ryan Duff
25/07/2023, 4:28 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesPicture of the first turbine installed at the Viking wind farm in Shetland
Picture of the first turbine installed at the Viking wind farm in Shetland

Since work began on the Viking onshore wind farm in Shetland in 2020, the project has spent more than £70 million.

Developer SSE Renewables has said over 70 companies in Shetland have taken on work relating to its project.

However, the company has said that the £70 million did not just go to Shetland-based businesses but “also the wider Scottish and UK supply chain.”

This cash flow going into local firms has created around 400 jobs during the ongoing construction of the Viking wind project.

Neil Gray, Scottish Government cabinet secretary for wellbeing economy, fair work and energy, recently visited the project, saying: “The construction of this project is already providing tangible benefits for the local workforce, supply chain and wider economy.

“I was pleased to visit the site and find out more about how the completion of this project will not only support our climate targets, but unlock further benefits for Shetland and its community.”

Shetland power cable
An artist’s impression of SSE’s Viking Onshore Wind Farm (pictured)

Shetland’s Bolts Car Hire is one of the local firms that have benefited from the development of Viking. The firm’s managing director John Garriock said the contact came at a “critical time”.

Mr Garriock said: “The project has supported not only our 26 car-hire employees but the wider company and Bolts’ supply chain of local providers and services.”

Recently, it was reported that the construction process for the Viking wind farm had hit the halfway point as the project’s 52nd Vestas V117 turbine was installed.

Once fully operational the scheme will be the most productive onshore wind farm in the UK, according to SSE Renewables.

The 52nd turbine – out of a total of 103 – is located in the northern sector of the 443 megawatt (MW) development.

Installation of turbine components got underway in February this year, with all the tower base sections erected across the site by mid-June.

Viking energy turbine halfway © Supplied by SSE Renewables
52 down, 51 to go. Viking will consist of 103 turbines once finished.

Onshore renewables development and construction director for SSE Renewables, Heather Donald, added: “Throughout the construction phase we have been committed to maximising opportunities for the local, Shetland, and wider Scottish supply chain which has helped create significant employment opportunities.

“At peak, construction it has created around 400 jobs with a further 35 full-time local operation and maintenance jobs expected throughout its lifetime.

“The project continues at pace, and we recently celebrated the halfway point in the turbine installation programme which will see 103 turbines erected.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts