Viking Energy wind farm turbine installation hits halfway point

SSE Renewables’ colossal onshore wind farm around the central mainland of Shetland is beginning to take shape.

Development of Viking Energy is now over the halfway point after the successful installation of the project’s 52nd Vestas V117 turbines.

Once fully operational the scheme will be the most productive onshore wind farm in the UK, according to SSE Renewables.

The 52nd turbine – out of a total of 103 – is located in the northern sector of the 443 megawatt (MW) development.

Installation of turbine components got underway in February this year, with all the tower base sections erected across the site by mid-June.

The completed tip height of each turbine is a huge 155 metres, and locals on the island have attempted to block Viking’s development.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

Components for the turbines continue to be delivered from Lerwick Port under convoy operation, and are expected to conclude later this month.

All of the units are slated to be fully installed this year, with Viking expected to be fully operational by the autumn of 2024.

Paul Nicolson, SSE Renewables’ head of onshore renewables development and construction for UK & Ireland, said: “The installation of the 52nd turbine near Scar Quilse off the A970 is an exciting milestone for the project. The progress reflects our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.

“Reaching this point in the project is testament to everyone involved in the installation process. By the end of this year, we expect all of Viking’s turbines to be in place and once operational, in 2024, it will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes including every home in Shetland, playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.”

Robert Yeates, lead project manager with Vestas, said: “We are very pleased to have reached the halfway mark of the construction programme. This significant milestone has been achieved with the continued close collaboration with our partner SSE Renewables, RJM the principal contractor on the Viking Energy Wind Farm, and our subcontractors.”