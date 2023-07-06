Viking Energy wind farm turbine installation hits halfway point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Viking Energy wind farm turbine installation hits halfway point

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/07/2023, 12:12 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesViking energy turbine halfway
52 down, 51 to go. Viking will consist of 103 turbines once finished.

SSE Renewables’ colossal onshore wind farm around the central mainland of Shetland is beginning to take shape.

Development of Viking Energy is now over the halfway point after the successful installation of the project’s 52nd Vestas V117 turbines.

Once fully operational the scheme will be the most productive onshore wind farm in the UK, according to SSE Renewables.

The 52nd turbine – out of a total of 103 – is located in the northern sector of the 443 megawatt (MW) development.

Installation of turbine components got underway in February this year, with all the tower base sections erected across the site by mid-June.

The completed tip height of each turbine is a huge 155 metres, and locals on the island have attempted to block Viking’s development.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables
A steel foundation for one of Viking’s 103 turbines.

Components for the turbines continue to be delivered from Lerwick Port under convoy operation, and are expected to conclude later this month.

All of the units are slated to be fully installed this year, with Viking expected to be fully operational by the autumn of 2024.

Paul Nicolson, SSE Renewables’ head of onshore renewables development and construction for UK & Ireland, said: “The installation of the 52nd turbine near Scar Quilse off the A970 is an exciting milestone for the project. The progress reflects our strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets.

“Reaching this point in the project is testament to everyone involved in the installation process. By the end of this year, we expect all of Viking’s turbines to be in place and once operational, in 2024, it will be capable of producing enough energy to power the equivalent of almost half a million homes including every home in Shetland,  playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.”

Robert Yeates, lead project manager with Vestas, said: “We are very pleased to have reached the halfway mark of the construction programme. This significant milestone has been achieved with the continued close collaboration with our partner SSE Renewables, RJM the principal contractor on the Viking Energy Wind Farm, and our subcontractors.”

