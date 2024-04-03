ORE Catapult and Vattenfall extend partnership at Aberdeen wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

ORE Catapult and Vattenfall extend partnership at Aberdeen wind farm

By Mathew Perry
03/04/2024, 10:17 am
© Ian Hastie/ AREGvattenfall hydrogen Aberdeen
Dolphins swimming near the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and Swedish wind developer Vattenfall have agreed a three-year extension to their partnership at Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

The testing and demonstration collaboration began at the 96.8MW offshore wind facility, also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, in 2019.

In that time, ORE Catapult and Vattenfall have collaborated to test technologies which address operation and maintenance challenges faced by offshore wind farms.

These include blade repair, leading edge erosion, robotics, remote cable monitoring and remote and autonomous inspection.

The partnership at the 11-turbine wind farm, located 1.5 miles off the Aberdeen coast, will now last until the end of 2026.

Unique offshore wind test site

ORE Catapult regional partnership manager Hugh Riddell said extending the Aberdeen offshore wind farm collaboration with Vattenfall will give innovative UK companies a unique opportunity to test their technology in a real-world environment.

“The UK is internationally recognised for technological innovation, but there is a need to fast track the commercialisation of these technologies and boost supply chain opportunities in the years to come,” Mr Riddell said.

north-east transition © P&J
Vattenfall’s North Sea Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm

“De-risking their innovations on an operating offshore wind farm in the north east of Scotland, which is already home to so many innovative engineering companies, will help to accelerate routes to market, increase confidence for potential customers, and further support the growth of offshore wind as part of the race to Net Zero.”

Vattenfall UK country manager Lisa Christie said the collaboration with ORE Catapult is “absolutely vital”.

“We’re supporting technologies needed to promote a competitive offshore wind industry, strengthen the supply chain, and bring economic benefits to the UK,” Ms Christie said.

“What we offer companies is a world class testing and demonstration facility.

“Technologies must meet the highest requirements – delivering increased safety in offshore wind operations, minimising impact on the environment, and reducing costs of renewable energy.”

Innovative offshore technology

Dutch firm Fugro conducted the world’s first fully remote inspection of offshore wind farm assets at the facility last year.

© Supplied by Fugro
Furgo carries out first ever fully remote offshore wind ROV inspection at Aberdeen offshore wind farm. Aberdeen, North Sea.

Fugro director for uncrewed surface vessels (USV) and remote working Nick Simmons said the test was a “landmark moment” for offshore wind operations.

“Being able to test innovations like this at the Aberdeen Offshore Windfarm allows us to prove to the industry that the technology not only works but has the ability to completely transform offshore operations going forward,” Mr Simmons said.

Other innovations which have been tested at the Aberdeen offshore wind farm include an offshore rescue recovery system and the world’s first in-turbine toilets, installed by Pegasus Welfare Solutions (PWS).

AREG new government
The Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

OEG Offshore acquired PWS in 2021, and OEG Renewables business development manager Faye McFarlane installing the toilet units had been an important step forward for the welfare and safety of personnel offshore.

“Having the option to use a toilet inside the turbine reduces the number of vessel transfers for comfort breaks which, in turn, also increases productivity as less time is wasted with multiple transfers,” Ms McFarlane said.

“By allowing for personal privacy these in tower toilets help to increase diversity in offshore wind.”

Offshore wind drone inspections

Another company to test its technology at the site is Edinburgh-based drone inspection company Cyberhawk.

Cyberhawk utilities and renewables lead Euan Baird said having a test site is vital for companies to validate their technology.

“While we knew the technology was effective onshore, there are so many new variables and challenges in the offshore environment from the size of the turbines to the movement of the vessel, which are impossible to replicate in onshore testing,” Mr Baird said.

A Cyberhawk pilot controls a ROAV

“For Cyberhawk, having the facilities to get hands-on with the technology and validate its performance offshore was extremely valuable.”

Other companies to conduct test demonstrations at the facility include Synaptec, which retrofitted passive fibre optic sensors to the wind farm for live cable monitoring, and Miros Wave Radar, which deployed a prototype wave radar and a fusion sensor.

ORE Catapult said future projects at the Aberdeen offshore wind farm will be looking at technology innovation in the areas of robotics and sustainable solutions.

In addition to its role as a test facility, the wind farm generates enough energy to offset an average 134,000 tonnes of CO2 and meets the power needs of 80,000 UK households.

While Vattenfall had also planned to produce green hydrogen from the Aberdeen wind farm, the Swedish state-owned firm scrapped the HT1 trial earlier this year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts