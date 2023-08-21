‘Unrealistic’ offshore wind targets face $100bn supplier investment hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

‘Unrealistic’ offshore wind targets face $100bn supplier investment hurdle

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/08/2023, 7:38 am Updated: 21/08/2023, 7:38 am
Projects face being pushed back and government targets missed.

Policymaker targets for global offshore wind are “unrealistic” due to the tens of billions of dollars of investment needed near-term in the supply chain.

Analysis from Wood Mackenzie has set out the investment needed to hit the “base case” of adding 30GW annually by 2030, and the much larger policymakers’ targets of 80GW.

To hit 30GW of additions, some $27bn of investment needs to be secured by 2026, the analyst firm said, which rises to $100bn in order to hit governments’ 80GW target.

It comes as offshore wind suppliers are struggling with inflation pressures, and an oversupply in 2015 which has seen firms become more cautious to invest.

‘Unrealistic’ offshore wind targets for supply chain

Chris Seiple, vice chair of power and renewables at Wood Mackenzie, said: “Governments have made clear their commitment to offshore wind as an important pillar of decarbonisation and energy security. However, the supply chain is struggling to scale up and will be an impediment to achieving decarbonisation targets if change does not happen.

“Nearly 80 GW of annual installations to meet all government targets is not realistic, even achieving our forecasted 30 GW in additions will prove unrealistic if there isn’t immediate investment in the supply chain. Adjustments and new policies by governments and developers will be required to transform the supply chain to deliver offshore wind projects at industrial scale.”

Developers, manufacturers and marine contractors have all felt pressure over commodity costs and inflation, with some turbine manufacturers reporting billions in losses.

Mr Seiple added: “The oversupply that resulted from the 2015 supply chain buildout is one of the factors depressing profitability, which saw the industry boost its capacity to supply around 800 turbines, compared to the yearly average of 500 since then. Suppliers are now also having to cope with the inflation of the past two years and higher commodity input costs.

“Burned once, current suppliers are cautious in their investment plans and the lack of profitability is hampering their ability to fund manufacturing capacity expansion – ultimately stalling innovation in the sector.”

Scale up or fall behind

Wood Mackenzie said the crunch means certain projects risk being delayed by years, putting even greater pressure on the supply chain, with potential for governments falling even further behind on their targets.

Meanwhile, Wood Mackenzie said many investors are concerned that if the supply chain built out to meet peak demand by 2030 there would be insufficient demand for equipment after that period.

Report co-author Finlay Clark said: “This seems eerily similar to the post-2015 drop in margins across the supply chain. This is an important consideration for suppliers, in particular, as they need to be confident in the demand 10-plus years ahead to earn a return on their investment.”

In order to scale up governments and developers need to set plans for power market infrastructure to support offshore wind beyond 2030, in places where they don’t already do so.

Policymakers should also consider the impact on the supply chain when deciding whether to renegotiate existing contracts, and pausing the turbine size “arms race” with a size cap.

Wood Mac also noted its “not all up to governments” as developers need to consider innovative partnerships with suppliers to increase capacity.

Mr Seiple added: “The sector – most notably the policymakers – must take this opportunity to chart a more sustainable path for offshore wind. This will not just influence the projects being installed today or in 2030, but also the 1.4 terawatt (TW) offshore wind capacity that Wood Mackenzie expects to be connected by 2050.”

